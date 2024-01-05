First look at new Angus mosque as former drill hall transformed

The only mosque in Angus opened its doors to the public in an official ceremony on Friday.

The former drill hall in Arbroath has been transformed into a place of worship, which will provide a focal point for Muslims throughout the county.

Mohammed Naseem, 57, was inspired to open the mosque after the Syrian war brought an influx of Muslims to the area.

The mosque will be run by a board of trustees once it has been formally registered as a charity.

The facility is running Friday prayers until a full-time imam is hired.

A GoFundMe, which has raised more than £10,000, was also set up to help fund the running of the mosque.

First Minister Humza Yousaf attended Friday’s opening ceremony.

Adil Naseem, Mohammed’s son, said it was “a very kind gesture”.

He added: “I’ve seen that he has made time for all the Scottish faiths, which is commendable.”

The Naseem family, who own the Bellrock chip shop, bought the TAC Centre on Hayshead Road last year at auction for £65,000.

Speaking previously to The Courier, Adil said: “If anyone is interested and wants to come they can – it’ll be like a community centre too.

“We’re lucky to have the opportunity to help others.”

Mr Yousaf’s visit came after he criticised the Israeli government for its actions in the war in Gaza.