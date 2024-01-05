First look at new Angus mosque as former drill hall transformed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at new Angus mosque as former drill hall transformed

The Arbroath mosque officially opened its doors on Friday afternoon.

By Kieran Webster
The prayer room was full during the official opening.
Inside the mosque for Friday prayers. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson

The only mosque in Angus opened its doors to the public in an official ceremony on Friday.

The former drill hall in Arbroath has been transformed into a place of worship, which will provide a focal point for Muslims throughout the county.

Mohammed Naseem, 57, was inspired to open the mosque after the Syrian war brought an influx of Muslims to the area.

The mosque will be run by a board of trustees once it has been formally registered as a charity.

The prayer room before prayers.
The prayer room. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Washing area for before prayers.
It is tradition to wash feet, hands, face and arms before praying. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The prayer room filled up for Friday prayers.
The prayer room was filled for Friday prayers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf cutting the opening ribbon.
First Minister Humza Yousaf cutting the ribbon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Prayers on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Young and old can attend. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Celebrations as the mosque opens. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The facility is running Friday prayers until a full-time imam is hired.

A GoFundMe, which has raised more than £10,000, was also set up to help fund the running of the mosque.

First Minister Humza Yousaf attended Friday’s opening ceremony.

Adil Naseem, Mohammed’s son, said it was “a very kind gesture”.

He added: “I’ve seen that he has made time for all the Scottish faiths, which is commendable.”

The mosque is in a transformed former drill house.
The former drill house has been transformed into a mosque. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Faisal, Mohammed Naseem, First Minister Humza Yousaf and Adil Naseem inside the Mosque.
Faisal Naseem, Mohammed Naseem, First Minister Humza Yousaf and Adil Naseem inside the mosque. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf hugging an attendee at the event.
Hugs all round. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf delivering a speech before the opening.
A speech ahead of the opening of the mosque. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The First Minister greeting others at the event.
The first minister greeting people at the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Attention being paid at Friday prayers.
The mosque is holding prayers every Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Naseem family, who own the Bellrock chip shop, bought the TAC Centre on Hayshead Road last year at auction for £65,000.

Speaking previously to The Courier, Adil said: “If anyone is interested and wants to come they can – it’ll be like a community centre too.

“We’re lucky to have the opportunity to help others.”

Mr Yousaf’s visit came after he criticised the Israeli government for its actions in the war in Gaza.

