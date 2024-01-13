£450,000 Angus school solar panels left unconnected since collapse of Dundee firm McGill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

£450,000 Angus school solar panels left unconnected since collapse of Dundee firm McGill

PV projects at secondary schools in Kirriemuir and Brechin were hit by the contractor's administration in 2022.

By Graham Brown
Part of the Webster's High School PV array is on the roof of Kirrie sports centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Part of the Webster's High School PV array is on the roof of Kirrie sports centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Angus secondary school solar schemes which cost almost £450,000 will finally generate electricity after sitting unfinished since the collapse of Dundee construction company McGill.

In 2021, Angus Council awarded the city outfit contracts to install photovoltaic arrays at Brechin Community Campus and Webster’s High School in Kirriemuir.

The Brechin scheme cost £232,000. It was to be capable of generating 230kW.

At Webster’s High, the council was charged £212k for 193kW of generating capacity.

But a Freedom of Information request has revealed the projects were never completed by McGill.

It was only last month that one of the schools was finally switched on.

The other is due to be commissioned soon.

Contract optimism

In 2021, McGill forecast the end-to-end contract for Brechin would take 12 weeks to complete.

One company director described the council deals as “a real feather in our cap”.

McGill said at the time: “Angus Council is a longstanding client of ours, and the fact that we continue to grow our partnerships with councils, housing associations, and other public sector bodies across Scotland shows we are recognised experts in the renewables sector.

Brechin Community Campus. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

“We are delighted with this new contract, and looking forward to getting started in just a few weeks’ time.”

But the projects at both Brechin and Kirrie were only part complete when McGill plunged into administration in August 2022.

It led to the loss of around 100 jobs, just three years after a 400-strong workforce was hit by a previous collapse.

The company was subsequently bought for around £1m by Dundee businessman Graeme Carling.

Kirriemuir scheme now commissioned

The McGill disaster forced Angus Council to re-tender for the work to be finished.

The authority has confirmed the Webster’s High scheme is now operational.

A spokesperson said: “McGill were the original contractor employed to install these photovoltaic panels.

“Both projects were only part complete when the firm went into administration.

“Following this, the remaining works at Webster’s High School were tendered then completed in November 2023 and fully operational by connection to the district network in December 2023.

Webster's High School in Kirriemuir
Webster’s High School solar scheme is now generating renewable electricity. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“The remaining works at Brechin Community Campus were also tendered but are not yet complete.

“It’s anticipated this work will be completed this month and be followed by connection from the district network operator.”

Which Angus schools have solar panels?

Brechin and Kirriemuir are the only two Angus secondaries with PV panels.

Six of the area’s 51 primary schools have them.

And solar capacity was built in to new early years facilities in Carnoustie and Forfar.

But their generating capacity is a fraction of the high schools’ capability.

Schools with solar panels are:

  • Inverkeilor Primary. Commissioned 2003 Capacity 4.9kW
  • Warddykes Primary. Commissioned 2016 Capacity 50kW
  • Timmergreens Primary. Commissioned 2016 Capacity 50kW
  • Ladyloan Primary. Commissioned 2018 Capacity 12kW
  • Muirfield Primary. Commissioned 2018 Capacity 44kW
  • Abbey View Campus. Commissioned 2019 Capacity 50kW
  • Carnoustie Early Years Centre. Commissioned 2021 Capacity 20kW
  • Forfar Early Years Centre. Commissioned 2020 Capacity 20kW

More from Angus & The Mearns

Angus killer Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr Photography
EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass to be considered for release in months
Halim Cholmeley leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after his latest appearance.
Dundee taxi driver killer back in court for stalking campaign
Jamie Hart at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus postie keeps job and licence after causing crash on rural road
Lochside playpark in Forfar beside the now-demolished leisure centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Is your local Angus playpark lined up for slice of £1m upgrade fund?
Tree surgeons at work on the Dibble Tree in Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Surgeons save historic Carnoustie Dibble Tree after Storm Gerrit damage
Angus businesses face a bin collection charge hike of 11.3% under new proposals for this year.. the Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus businesses face 11% hike in rubbish collection charges
Dog campaigner Kerryanne Shaw on a march.
Proposed XL Bully sanctuary near Dundee hangs in balance as campaigner 'having second thoughts'
6
The one-bed Kirriemuir AirBnb has been highly-rated by visitors. Image: Booking.com
'Superb' Kirriemuir Airbnb gets go ahead from Angus councillors for next three years
Cold weather set to hit Tayside and Fife
Cold snap on way for Tayside and Fife with 'substantial' snow possible
Platform one at Dundee railway station, where southbound LNER trains depart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Second pensioner reports fall between train and platform at Dundee railway station
7

Conversation