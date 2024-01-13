£450,000 Angus school solar panels left unconnected since collapse of Dundee firm McGill

Angus secondary school solar schemes which cost almost £450,000 will finally generate electricity after sitting unfinished since the collapse of Dundee construction company McGill.

In 2021, Angus Council awarded the city outfit contracts to install photovoltaic arrays at Brechin Community Campus and Webster’s High School in Kirriemuir.

The Brechin scheme cost £232,000. It was to be capable of generating 230kW.

At Webster’s High, the council was charged £212k for 193kW of generating capacity.

But a Freedom of Information request has revealed the projects were never completed by McGill.

It was only last month that one of the schools was finally switched on.

The other is due to be commissioned soon.

Contract optimism

In 2021, McGill forecast the end-to-end contract for Brechin would take 12 weeks to complete.

One company director described the council deals as “a real feather in our cap”.

McGill said at the time: “Angus Council is a longstanding client of ours, and the fact that we continue to grow our partnerships with councils, housing associations, and other public sector bodies across Scotland shows we are recognised experts in the renewables sector.

“We are delighted with this new contract, and looking forward to getting started in just a few weeks’ time.”

But the projects at both Brechin and Kirrie were only part complete when McGill plunged into administration in August 2022.

It led to the loss of around 100 jobs, just three years after a 400-strong workforce was hit by a previous collapse.

The company was subsequently bought for around £1m by Dundee businessman Graeme Carling.

Kirriemuir scheme now commissioned

The McGill disaster forced Angus Council to re-tender for the work to be finished.

The authority has confirmed the Webster’s High scheme is now operational.

A spokesperson said: “McGill were the original contractor employed to install these photovoltaic panels.

“Both projects were only part complete when the firm went into administration.

“Following this, the remaining works at Webster’s High School were tendered then completed in November 2023 and fully operational by connection to the district network in December 2023.

“The remaining works at Brechin Community Campus were also tendered but are not yet complete.

“It’s anticipated this work will be completed this month and be followed by connection from the district network operator.”

Which Angus schools have solar panels?

Brechin and Kirriemuir are the only two Angus secondaries with PV panels.

Six of the area’s 51 primary schools have them.

And solar capacity was built in to new early years facilities in Carnoustie and Forfar.

But their generating capacity is a fraction of the high schools’ capability.

Schools with solar panels are: