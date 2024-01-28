Angus woman slams council over data breach relating to resident’s ‘sex pest’ complaint

A woman has slammed Angus Council after she was sent details of a resident’s complaint about a “sex pest” neighbour by mistake.

Veronica Edwards, from Arbroath, was shocked to be sent an email chain from a worker at the local authority.

The emails contained personal details about a council tenant who had contacted the local authority about a person living next door to them.

Reference was made to the person allegedly being a “sex pest” and how the complainant was “in total fear”.

Angus woman criticises ‘horrific’ email data breach

Veronica, who had no connection to the case, said: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing when I received the email.

“It appears it was sent to me in error by Angus Council because my email address contains a similar name to a police officer who was involved in the situation.

“I think it’s horrific that this has been allowed to happen and all kinds of private information is being shared.

“I would hate to think that any details about me could be shared so carelessly by the local authority.”

The emails contained the name and address of the complainant, as well as the name of the person she was complaining about.

The messages show that police offered safety advice to the tenant.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “A data breach was reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office (the ICO) who responded stating that ‘no further action by the ICO is necessary on this occasion’.”

The ICO confirmed that “after carefully reviewing the information provided, we gave data protection advice and closed the case with no further action”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On January 17, it was reported to police that someone believed their personal details had been leaked by a local authority.

“Advice and guidance was given.”

