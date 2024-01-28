£1.5 million Baldovie waste plant black hole warning in Angus Council accounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

£1.5 million Baldovie waste plant black hole warning in Angus Council accounts

Angus Council's finance boss says shared income from the Dundee waste to energy plant is much lower than expected this year.

By Graham Brown
Work on the expansion of the Baldovie site in 2018. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Work on the expansion of the Baldovie site in 2018. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

A slump in income from the Baldovie waste energy plant is forecast to hit Angus Council’s annual budget by more than a million pounds.

And it is predicted to be part of a £2m deficit just one authority department is facing before the financial year end.

Waste from Angus and Dundee councils is diverted from landfill to the Baldovie operation in the north of the city.

The MVV Environment Baldovie (MEB) contract delivers a gainshare deal for each council.

In 2021, capacity at the site was expanded with the installation of a second incinerator in a £125m investment.

Finance director’s forecast

But in a revenue budget report to be considered by councillors next week, Angus finance director Ian Lorimer is warning the financial performance is not as expected.

An infrastructure and environment deficit of £2.04m is the largest departmental deficit on the balance sheet for this year.

It represents more than 5% of the infrastructure revenue budget.

A revenue budget forecast will be delivered to Angus councillors next week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Mr Lorimer says: “The main reason for this projected deficit is due to a projected shortfall of income from the MEB waste contract gainshare based on the latest information from the contract manager (£1.242 million).

“MEB waste disposal costs (are) projected to be higher than budget (£0.35m) due to higher than expected inflation and waste volumes.”

Children, families and justice is also facing a budget deficit – almost £1m (3.65%).

Other departments, including finance, vibrant communities and education, predict savings.

It means an overall £4.9m deficit forecast in December has shrunk to just £821,000.

But the finance director warns that includes one-off or ring-fenced savings.

Raid on reserves

And it could mean another dip into the piggy bank.

Mr Lorimer says: “Budget monitoring in the current climate of high inflation, unpredictable demand and complex belatedly agreed pay deals continues to be very challenging.

“If the final year end position was to be a deficit of £0.821 million it would be necessary to meet this from the council’s reserves on a one-off basis.

“This is also likely to mean additional savings having to be delivered in future years to compensate for any budget shortfalls of an ongoing nature.”

The update comes as council chiefs delivered a warning to Angus residents to brace themselves for cuts in this year’s budget.

In an online animation it warned: “We can’t pretend this won’t hurt.”

It hinted ar reduced road maintenance and redesigned services.

Angus has to find around £60m of savings in the next few years after already slicing almost £80m from the balance sheet in the past decade.

