First look at J D Wetherspoon bid for raised seating outside popular Arbroath bar

Designs show permanent drinking areas surrounded by glass balustrades outside the J D Wetherspoon's Corn Exchange in Market Place.

By Graham Brown
How the Corn Exchnage seating at J D Wetherspoon in Arbroath would look.
How the Corn Exchnage seating at Wetherspoon's in Arbroath would look. Image: Harrison Ince Architects

This is how the popular J D Wetherspoon in Arbroath could look if planners give the go-ahead for permanent outside seating.

The hospitality giant has lodged an application with Angus Council for raised areas outside the Corn Exchange in Market Place.

And the planned project has been revealed in a series of architect’s images.

an artist's impression of how the Arbroath Corn Exchange could look from the outside
There would be raised seating on the east and west of the Corn Exchange. Image: Harrison Ince Architects
A night-time design image of the JD Wetherspoon in Arbroath raised seating plan.
A night-time design image of the new seating. Image: Harrison Ince Architects

But the pub chain will have to convince councillors to give up part of the pavement in the busy street for good.

Alfresco areas already in place at J D Wetherspoon in Arbroath

There is already open-air seating outside the premises.

The latest application wants to turn it into permanent raised areas, surrounded by glass balustrades.

A planning application is needed since it involves taking over sections of the pedestrian area.

It’s a busy link between Brothock Bridge and the High Street.

Wetherspoon's Corn Exchange pub seating plan image
J D Wetherspoon already has outdoor seating at the Corn Exchange in Arbroath. Image: Harrison Ince Architects
The J D Wetherspoon Corn Exchange in Arbroath outdoor seating plan design image
Looking east towards the High Street. Image: Harrison Ince Architects

And in 2021, councillors blocked a third seating area as “a step too far”.

At that time they said they felt it would take up too much of the area opposite the Market Place public toilets.

Concerns were also raised that the council was getting nothing in return.

Angus councillors are expected to make a decision on the application in due course.

Pub near new active travel project

The pub sits near to the Brothock Bridge junction which is to be one of the key areas in the £14m Arbroath Place for Everyone project.

It will introduce public seating, street furniture and planting along the A92 running through the heart of Arbroath.

Arbroath Brothock Bridge junction design image
How the Brothock Bridge junction will look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Angus Council

But the Sustrans/Angus Council scheme provoked controversy over the reduction of the dual carriageway to a single lane in each direction.

And contractual issues have delayed its planned start until mid-March at the earliest.

