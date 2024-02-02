Cannabis cultivation discovered at closed Arbroath pub

A police investigation has been launched after a cannabis cultivation was discovered in a closed Arbroath pub.

Officers entered the former Buick Lounge Bar in Lochlands Street on Tuesday.

Locals said police have remained in the area since, conducting door-to-door enquiries.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

‘Smell cannabis in the air’

One local man said: “A police van has been sitting outside the defunct Buick Bar since Tuesday.

“Today [Friday] four big police vans and plain-clothed officers entered the building.

“They removed four large sacks, you could actually smell cannabis in the air.

“Police have been knocking on doors asking if we had seen anything suspicious.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, 30 January, 2024, officers discovered a cannabis cultivation within a building on Lochlands Street, Arbroath.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”