Families in Monifieth new-builds seek legal advice over damp and mould

Young families in Monifieth’s Victoria Grange housing estate have been forced to take legal advice to try to stop their new homes being ruined by damp and mould.

Several residents, some of whom only took possession of their properties just over two years ago, have been beset with problems which became noticeable within a year or two after their new-builds were constructed.

Despite having lodged complaints with developer Taylor Wimpey and partner Angus Housing Association, highlighting problems with water running down walls and damp and mould staining walls and ceilings, they say little has been done to try to alleviate their situation.

Taylor Wimpey says an inspection at a house earlier this month revealed no issues, despite them then agreeing to carry out remedial works on the property.

Angus Housing Association, though, who is landlord at several homes in the estate, has stressed it sees it as a “latent defect” in the property and says Taylor Wimpey has admitted there are issues with some other properties.

At least 10 residents have highlighted mould and damp problems on the local residents Facebook group, and some have taken legal advice to try to force the company and the association to tackle the problems.

Martin White, who lives with his partner and two children in the rented property in Watt Terrace in the estate, first lodged a complaint with Angus Housing Association in January last year but says the problems continue.

‘I feel abandoned’

He said: “We are at stage two of the complaint and have withheld last month’s rent and now we’re being threatened with breaking the law.

“I had to repaint the walls and the ceilings a few weeks ago because they were all black and there’s three litres of water every night out of our dehumidifier from one room.

“I’m at the stage where I’m completely lost and now have no idea what to do.

“I just feel abandoned while I’m slowly watching my family deteriorate.”

He added: “It’s crazy we live in a world where organisations only step up once they have been outed and shamed.”

Another resident, who asked not to be identified, says she and her partner and her now seven-year-old daughter moved into their new home in Dighty Court just over two years ago and have since had a baby boy.

A few months ago, black mould and damp began to show in their bedroom, where their five-month-old baby also sleeps.

The 32-year-old woman said: “It’s horrible, I’ve never had to use my inhaler so much and I’m really worried my children will be affected by this.

“It’s now spread to all three bedrooms. I have tried to contact Taylor Wimpey but they haven’t responded.”

She added that her adjoining neighbour’s walls and ceilings are also affected.

In addition, the woman said the warranty for their homes – which passed on to the National House Building Council (NHBC) after two years – has been thrown into confusion as the policy number held by Taylor Wimpey for their address does not match the details NHBC holds for them.

“NHBC have told me they can’t do anything as there isn’t any policy for our postcode, which means everybody in our street will be the same.”

In total, The Courier has had contact from 10 residents saying they have had problems with mould or damp.

While one or two say they have had issues with lack of response from the developer and the partnership agency, not all of them have contacted Taylor Wimpey or Angus Housing Association.

Housebuilder’s response

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “We are aware of a concern raised by a tenant living in a partnership housing property within our Victoria Grange development in Monifieth, and visited their property as soon as we were made aware of the concerns.

“During our visit to the property on February 7 2024, we found no evidence of mould.

“We did, however, notice that the loft insulation had been disturbed, which can encourage dampness and mould.

“We are working with the tenant to help them resolve this as soon as possible.

“We are fully committed to supporting all homeowners with further advice and support as required.”

The company confirmed the property had recently been repainted before its visit and added that, on this occasion, it has agreed to remove and replace the loft insulation and provide additional roof vents.

Taylor Wimpey also told tenants of various measures it says will prevent dampness in their homes, including recommending not using the loft space for storage, which it says reduces air circulation and ventilation.

It also advises tenants not to turn off their central heating or their home’s internal ventilation system, and to keep their home well-ventilated with window “trickle” vents open.

It also does not advise drying clothing indoors without ventilation running or windows open.

‘We take reports seriously’

Angus Housing Association, however, has admitted the mould and damp in Mr White’s home is being treated as a “latent defect” and says Taylor Wimpey has acknowledged to them that “there is an issue with the properties”.

A spokesperson for the association said: “Angus Housing Association were made aware of an issue with damp and mould in January 2023, which was subsequently rectified within three weeks.

“There were then no further reports of any issues until January this year and once our clerk of works had inspected the latest issue, it was then decided to contact the developer, Taylor Wimpey, to have this issue treated as a latent defect to the property.

“We then carried out a joint inspection with Taylor Wimpey on 07/02/2024 and they have acknowledged that there is an issue with the properties.

“They have also proposed remedial works to rectify matters, with a view to carry out the remedial works as soon as possible.

“As at 12/02/24, we are awaiting a timeframe from Taylor Wimpey to advise on dates to carry out the proposed works.

“Angus Housing Association take all reports of damp and mould very seriously.”