Aberfeldy shooting: Q&A with senior cops leading Brian Low murder probe

Senior police leading the Aberfeldy murder investigation said they are “not hiding anything” from Brian Low’s family as they probe the shooting.

A post-mortem examination on the body of the retired groundsman was not carried out until six days after he was found in the Pitilie area on February 17.

Police announced on Tuesday February 27 a murder inquiry had been launched as a cordon was erected at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall and Chief Inspector Greg Burns faced the press as they were questioned about the investigation.

On Thursday the pair appeared at Perth Police Station to speak with reporter James Simpson and other members of the media.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall admitted they may have lost forensic opportunities due to the delay in the murder probe during the Q&A.

Here is an extensive list of questions put to DCI Martin Macdougall and CI Greg Burns, along with their answers.

Q: Why did officers not notice that Mr Low had been shot?

CI Greg Burns: “I think from the initial assessment from the officers, it presented as a medical/non-suspicious death at that point in time.

“I think that probably gives you an indication of how the body presented at that time.”

Q: Normally when somebody is shot there is an entry wound, there is blood, was that not evident at the time?

CI Greg Burns: “As I said at the time, the initial assessment believed it was medical/non suspicious and as such it was dealt with like that.”

Q:When was Mr Low’s family told this was a murder inquiry?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “Once the post-mortem examination took place on the Friday and the circumstances were established it was a fatal gunshot that caused his death.

“Specialists officers were identified and deployed to them on Saturday to inform them of this update in the case.”

Q: Can you tell us if Mr Low was shot at close range or from a distance?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “At this stage I’m not going to provide information on specialist knowledge.”

Q: Would that apply to the weapon used as well, have you got any information about that?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “I’m not going to release details of the suspected weapon involved.”

Q: Have you found the weapon, was the weapon close by to Mr Low’s body?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “Again inquiries are ongoing at this stage and I’m not going to identify whether a weapon has been recovered or not.”

Q: Can you tell us the location of the gunshot wound?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “No, not at this stage, no.”

Q: Can you tell us when the initial medical examination was?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “There was an initial medical examination which took place on the Wednesday which highlighted the fact there was a concerns around the injury.”

Q: When did the police set up a cordon and has the scene been protected or is there a risk you’ve lost evidence over those days before you realised it was a murder inquiry?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “On Wednesday when there was concern surrounding the death, the scene was established at that stage.

“Yes, it’s appreciated that in the time-frame between the Saturday and the Wednesday something could be lost. We’ve taken every opportunity since to try and recover every item from that area.”

Q: Are you working on the assumption this was a targeted attack against Mr Low?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “I’m keeping a very open-mind as to the motive of why Brian was subjected to this.”

Q: Is there a potential risk to other members of the public?

CI Greg Burns: “At this point in time I would suggest if anyone has any concerns, there is increased presence of police in the area. Please approach them, there are hi-visibility patrols ongoing in the local area.”

Q:You can’t rule out the fact this could be a random gunman who potentially could be looking for other victims?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “Again you’ve got to keep an open-mind as to why Brian has been subject of this crime. We can’t just decide that it’s targeted or non-targeted, we’ve got keep an open-mind whilst inquires continue.”

Q: Are you able to say how many shots were fired, was he shot once or were there any missed shots?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “Again at this stage that is not information that is going to be disclosed.”

Q: Is there anything you say that would suggest Mr Low was subject to an ongoing row or anything like that?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “Obviously inquiries are ongoing, there is nothing to indicate that Brian is involved in any form of criminality, he’s not adversely known to the police.”

Q: There is no sort of personal feud?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “Again inquiries are ongoing, there is nothing at this stage to indicate that Brian was would be subject to anything like that.”

Q: Will you be referring yourself to the PIRC over how long it took to conduct a postmortem and discover that you believe Brian was murdered?

CI Greg Burns: “The initial assessment at the time was that this was non-suspicious death and it was dealt with as such. Obviously the medical examination following that determined that it was obviously changing paths.”

Q: Are you confident that the officers who first appeared on the scene followed the appropriate procedures?

CI Greg Burns: “The initial assessment at the time was that it was a non-suspicious death and it was thought to be medical at that point in time. It was only through further medical examination that the situation somewhat changed.”

Q: A lot of members of the public will be genuinely baffled how someone is shot, police officers arrived and the assessment is it’s medical. I don’t know anything about guns, to my mind, if you’re shot it’s very clear pretty quickly?

CI Greg Burns: “As I said previously from the initial assessment, at the locus, the officers deemed it a medical or non suspicious. This would give you an idea of how the body presented at this time.”

Q: So the suggestion was it was suicide at first?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “It’s not being treated as a suicide, it’s being treated as a murder investigation.”

Q: No but at first, did it look like this man killed himself?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “No I think as Greg’s alluded to, the initial assessment at the time suggested this was a medical related death with non suspicious circumstances.

“However, obviously that medical assessment which took place on the Wednesday established that wasn’t that medical reason that caused his death.”

Q: Why did it take from the Wednesday when the medical assessment took place, why did that take another two days until there was a post-mortem?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “Once the medical assessment took place and it was communicated that there was a gunshot wound, a two doctor post-mortem was scheduled, which took place on the Friday. Which then establishes the exact cause of death.”

Q: Why did it take that long, surely that would be the sort of thing that would happen immediately if there is a suspected murder?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “That’s was the date that was agreed that the two doctor post-mortem would take place and it took place on the Friday.”

Q: Are you ruling out that this was a hunting accident?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “As I say, it’s being treated as a murder investigation and that’s the way the inquiry is being led. It’s not being treated as an accident, obviously we’re keeping an open mind to the motive.”

Q:Where the bullet struck, was there an exit wound as well?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “Again I’m not going into the details of where the wound is.”

Q: What type of bullet it was, was it a .22?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “Again that knowledge is not going to be released at this stage.”

Q: Have the police made mistakes here?

CI Greg Burns: “I would say from the initial assessment of the body at this point in time it was deemed non suspicious, it was deemed medical up to this point in time.

“As such it was dealt with as such. Following on obviously from the medical examination we’ve established it changed paths to which time we responded.”

Q: Given that you now know it is murder and it wasn’t handled in that way to begin with, were mistakes made?

CI Greg Burns: “As I said, the initial assessment was that it of non suspicious and medical death.”

DCI Martin Macdougall: “In these circumstances obviously the fact it was initially treated as a medical death and now has been established to be a murder.

“The professional standard department of Police Scotland will be informed and they will make a review and assess that information.”

Q: You keep saying that it was deemed a medical assessment, it was non suspicious at the time. I don’t understand how a bullet injury could be deemed non suspicious or not identified.

DCI Martin Macdougall: “I appreciate that, obviously the circumstances that were presented to the officers at the time didn’t indicate there was any suspicion.

“It was ascertained as unexplained and suspected to be a medical result of the death. It’s not until that medical assessment takes place on the Wednesday it’s established there has been a gunshot wound.”

Q: Does it happen frequently that a death happens, officers asses it to be non-suspicious, a post-mortem few days later, it’s realised that it could be a murder, does that happen a lot?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “I think the issue we need to focus on is appealing for witnesses to try and assist us in getting Brian’s family the answers as to why he’s been murdered.”

Q: Do you have any persons of interest or suspects identified?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “There is a number of lines of inquiry ongoing just now, a lot of focus is on house-to-house inquiries and CCTV capture.”

Q: How many police officers attended on the 17th when you first?

A: Question declined by police press officer as they wouldn’t go into policing numbers.

Q: Have any witnesses come forward so far?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “We have spoken to a number of people already in this investigation. We’re obviously asking for anybody that might have any information to come forward.”

Q: How soon after being shot was Mr Low found, is there any sort of timeline there?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “Again the inquires are ongoing to establish this. He was obviously discovered at 8.30am in the morning so the investigation will try and focus in narrowing down where he was.”

Q: Was he found by a resident or a local walker?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “It was a member of the public.”

Q: Could his death relate to his work, he retired from a year ago as an estate worker?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “Inquiries are ongoing and every aspect of Brian’s life will be explored and any people he associates with and that includes his employment.”

Q: What was the reaction of Mr Low’s family when they discovered this was a murder investigation, do they have confidence in the police?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “Brian’s death is very tragic and understandably they are upset.

“We’re not hiding anything from them, we’ve told them what is happening and we’ll continue to update them on every aspect of the investigation.”

Q: Can you do anything to reassure members of the public who may be going on similar walks that Brian went on that might be feeling a little on edge?

CI Greg Burns: “We have hi-visibility patrols in the area and will continue to have a high police presence in the area.

“I would urge anyone who has any concerns to speak with police.”

Q: When did the post-mortem start and was it paused for any reason?

DCI Martin Macdougall: “The post-mortem took place on Friday and there would be no reason to pause it. A two doctor post-mortem took place on the Friday.”

Earlier today, Mr Low’s family told The Courier they were at a “complete loss” over his death.