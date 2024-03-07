EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Angus bin changes delayed for three months

The roll-out of major changes to Angus bin collections has been stalled until summer.

It comes as Angus Council says it wants to get more feedback from residents about the controversial plan.

And the authority is still deciding where almost 200 bottle banks will go after the unpopular decision to ban glass from household bins.

Officials face a battle for hearts and minds after warning during last month’s budget-setting the new system will require “behavioural change” from the public and council staff.

Bin changes target half-million pound annual saving

The changes were agreed last year – but only after communities committee members deferred the issue so every councillor could be involved in the decision.

They aim to save the council £500,000 annually.

The shake-up includes:

A new blue bin for 65,000 Angus households for paper and cardboard only

Alternate fortnightly collections of grey (plastic and cans) and blue bins

Glass banned from kerbside bins

Community glass collection points increased from 23 to around 190

4,000 extra Angus households included in the food recycling scheme

Councillors also agreed a non-collection policy which will see general waste bins not emptied if they contain too much recyclable material.

A £33k per annum ‘rubbish tsar’ is being installed to oversee the clampdown.

However, a survey revealed major resistance to the glass ban.

In January it emerged eight out of ten people wanted to be able to recycle glass at home.

But a majority backed the council’s tough line against folk who don’t recycle.

June start for first areas in new scheme

Now, the council has confirmed this month’s planned first phase roll-out has been put back.

Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie residents were set to see the changes introduced.

A council spokesperson said: “The kerbside recycling service changes are scheduled to begin with the first phase of Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie in June.”

They said the second phase – Montrose and Brechin – will now follow in the autumn.

Forfar, Kirriemuir and the Sidlaw area will join the scheme in spring 2025.

“The changes to the timeline are to allow for feedback from residents as to where they think the new glass recycling points should be situated and for further communications around the overall changes to take place,” added the spokesperson.

Budget pressure bring 25% green bin charge rise

The move comes after the challenges facing waste chiefs were highlighted during last month’s council budget-setting.

Costs are increasing but Angus recycling rates are falling.

It comes after years of the area being one of Scotland’s top recycling authorities.

This year business waste collection rates have risen by 11%.

And the budget also saw the cost of a garden waste bin permit hiked 25% to £50.

But the council’s SNP administration blocked a proposal by officials to consider cutting the number of Angus recycling centres from five to three.

Officials warned: “Waste collection and disposal including recycling is the third largest cost in the council’s budget so features highly in the consideration of efficient use of resources.

“In October last year, the council agreed a revised kerbside recycling service that aligns to national policy, deliver savings, increase recycling and is supported by grant funding from the Scottish Government’s recycling improvement fund.

“Several of these initiatives rely on behavioural change from both staff and members of the public.

“This requires strong leadership from officers and elected members to deliver the transformation in practice.”