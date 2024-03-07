EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Angus bin changes delayed for three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Angus bin changes delayed for three months

Angus Council say they need more time to decide where almost 200 local glass recycling points will be sited.

By Graham Brown
Angus kerbside recycling changes were due to come into force this month. Image: DC Thomson
Angus kerbside recycling changes were due to come into force this month. Image: DC Thomson

The roll-out of major changes to Angus bin collections has been stalled until summer.

It comes as Angus Council says it wants to get more feedback from residents about the controversial plan.

And the authority is still deciding where almost 200 bottle banks will go after the unpopular decision to ban glass from household bins.

Officials face a battle for hearts and minds after warning during last month’s budget-setting the new system will require “behavioural change” from the public and council staff.

Bin changes target half-million pound annual saving

The changes were agreed last year – but only after communities committee members deferred the issue so every councillor could be involved in the decision.

They aim to save the council £500,000 annually.

The shake-up includes:

  • A new blue bin for 65,000 Angus households for paper and cardboard only
  • Alternate fortnightly collections of grey (plastic and cans) and blue bins
  • Glass banned from kerbside bins
  • Community glass collection points increased from 23 to around 190
  • 4,000 extra Angus households included in the food recycling scheme

Councillors also agreed a non-collection policy which will see general waste bins not emptied if they contain too much recyclable material.

A £33k per annum ‘rubbish tsar’ is being installed to oversee the clampdown.

However, a survey revealed major resistance to the glass ban.

In January it emerged eight out of ten people wanted to be able to recycle glass at home.

But a majority backed the council’s tough line against folk who don’t recycle.

June start for first areas in new scheme

Now, the council has confirmed this month’s planned first phase roll-out has been put back.

Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie residents were set to see the changes introduced.

A council spokesperson said: “The kerbside recycling service changes are scheduled to begin with the first phase of Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie in June.”

They said the second phase – Montrose and Brechin – will now follow in the autumn.

Forfar, Kirriemuir and the Sidlaw area will join the scheme in spring 2025.

“The changes to the timeline are to allow for feedback from residents as to where they think the new glass recycling points should be situated and for further communications around the overall changes to take place,” added the spokesperson.

Budget pressure bring 25% green bin charge rise

The move comes after the challenges facing waste chiefs were highlighted during last month’s council budget-setting.

Costs are increasing but Angus recycling rates are falling.

It comes after years of the area being one of Scotland’s top recycling authorities.

Angus household recycling rates
Household recycling rates in Angus are falling. Image: Angus Council

This year business waste collection rates have risen by 11%.

And the budget also saw the cost of a garden waste bin permit hiked 25% to £50.

But the council’s SNP administration blocked a proposal by officials to consider cutting the number of Angus recycling centres from five to three.

Officials warned: “Waste collection and disposal including recycling is the third largest cost in the council’s budget so features highly in the consideration of efficient use of resources.

“In October last year, the council agreed a revised kerbside recycling service that aligns to national policy, deliver savings, increase recycling and is supported by grant funding from the Scottish Government’s recycling improvement fund.

“Several of these initiatives rely on behavioural change from both staff and members of the public.

“This requires strong leadership from officers and elected members to deliver the transformation in practice.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Amy Stewart, Abbie Tucker and Cara Nicols dress up at Ballumbie PS in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
How Tayside and Fife kids brought characters to life for World Book Day in…
Police at Forfar Convenience Store on Market Street, Forfar.
Youths steal vapes during smash-and-grab raid at Forfar store
The by-election will decide a new councillor for Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim.
By-election date set for Arbroath seat on Angus Council
Former Montrose fish factory sheds form part of the planning appeal. Image: Google
Councillors to make fact-finding Montrose port visit to see historic buildings at centre of…
Chris Sutton and John Hartson will entertain a Montrose audience. Image: Angus Alive
Celtic and Rangers legends lined up for Angus events
The new-look junction at the entrance to Arbroath marina. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council
Work to start within weeks on £14m Arbroath active travel scheme
29
Simon Hart caused 'catastrophic' damage. Image: DC Thomson.
Four-time convicted Carnoustie drink-driver 'obliterated' house in post-bash smash
Arbroath lifeboat volunteers Susan Ruark, Mary Gerrard and David Anderson in the RNLI shop at the town station. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Arbroath RNLI fundraisers look to 'positive' future as lifesaving charity marks 200 years
The Seaforth Hotel site lies near Arbroath FC's Gayfield park. Image: Google
Arbroath Starbucks gets go-ahead on gateway site of former hotel
2
Air ambulance called to Kirriemuir
Patient taken to hospital after air ambulance called to Kirriemuir incident

Conversation