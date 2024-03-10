Montrose park homes site pulls plug on expansion plan

Operators of a Montrose park homes site have dropped a plan to expand the number of permanent units there.

Tayock Caravan Park on the north of the town lodged an application with Angus Council to remove holiday caravans at the site and upgrade them to park homes.

Flynn Parks bought the Brechin Road business in 2020.

And the Lancaster-based company also own the neighbouring Monarch of the Glen.

Both are popular park homes developments.

Tayock has 27 park homes and Monarch of the Glen 37.

There are also 32 holiday pitches at Tayock, which the owners planned to replace with 29 new park homes.

The company said many of the holiday caravans are in poor condition.

They hoped the new park homes would meet demand from people looking to retire to Montrose.

“The applicant envisages that occupiers of the residential caravans will be those who are retired or nearing retirement,” said a planning statement.

“The majority of the residential caravans proposed are modest in size and would be suited to single people or couples.

“This reflects the existing demographic within the balance of Tayock caravan park and Monarch of the Glen caravan park.”

The application was only lodged in mid-February.

But it has now been withdrawn.

Flynn Parks was asked for comment and it is not known at this stage whether a further proposal for the site will be re-submitted.