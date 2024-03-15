Opinion split over Angus Stagecoach bus cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion split over Angus Stagecoach bus cuts

Plans published by the council this week reveal the bus operator is set to make sweeping changes to services across the area.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Bus services in Angus cancelled amid Storm Babet
Stagecoach is proposing a shake-up of buses across Angus. Image: Paul Reid

Opinion has been split over proposed cuts to Stagecoach bus services in Angus.

One councillor is “aghast” at the planned changes, while Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside said the service cuts won’t be “hugely damaging”.

A revised timetable revealed this week includes plans to scale back the number 30 service, which will be replaced with a new route between Arbroath Bus Station and Warddykes.

In its place, a new number 40 service will run between Stracathro Hospital and Arbroath.

The number 40 will also replace the Montrose serving number 47, which is set to be scrapped under the plans.

The proposed changes come into effect from April 29.

Changes slammed

Angus Conservative group leader Derek Wann slammed the cuts, saying they will hit people in rural areas hardest.

“I am totally aghast at the changes to some timetables and the cancellation of some services,” he said.

Arbroath councillor Derek Wann. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Constituents who are affected have been contacting me almost daily asking me to speak up for them.

“We are supposed to be promoting the use of public transport and leaving your car at home, but this is being made nearly impossible by the lack of service to certain areas.

“The countryside areas are likely to be hit hardest.”

‘Limited impact’ of Stagecoach changes in Angus

However, despite this,  council leader Beth Whiteside said that the negative impact of the new timetables for residents will be minimal – highlighting an increase in some services as well as cuts.

She said: “Some of the changes will have a limited impact in some areas.

Council leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Council leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I think overall it’s not a hugely damaging situation for Angus – you have to put it in context of the current financial situation and I think given that the impact on Angus residents is quite minimal.

“Obviously when anyone is affected is very disappointing for them and we don’t like to see a reduction in services generally.

“But like I say there are positives and negatives – and the negatives are fairly limited.”

Residents can find a list of the changes and a platform for commenting on the plans here.

A Stagecoach logo.
Stagecoach. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “The majority of timetable changes proposed are to tendered services that we operate on behalf of Angus Council.

“In addition, Stagecoach is planning changes to services 39 and X7 which are commercially operated.

“These changes are due to low demand on service X7, and subsequent increased frequency on service 39 to partly replace service X7 between Arbroath and Ninewells Hospital.”

Stagecoach under fire for controversial changes

The Angus timetable shake up comes as Stagecoach has come under fire for proposed cuts to services in Perth and Kinross.

The bus company’s proposals would see areas like the Carse of Gowrie left without a commercial bus service, prompted a public outcry and led to politicians – including former deputy First Minister John Swinney – writing to Stagecoach urging them to rethink their plans.

Conversation