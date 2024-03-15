Opinion split over Angus Stagecoach bus cuts

Opinion has been split over proposed cuts to Stagecoach bus services in Angus.

One councillor is “aghast” at the planned changes, while Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside said the service cuts won’t be “hugely damaging”.

A revised timetable revealed this week includes plans to scale back the number 30 service, which will be replaced with a new route between Arbroath Bus Station and Warddykes.

In its place, a new number 40 service will run between Stracathro Hospital and Arbroath.

The number 40 will also replace the Montrose serving number 47, which is set to be scrapped under the plans.

The proposed changes come into effect from April 29.

Changes slammed

Angus Conservative group leader Derek Wann slammed the cuts, saying they will hit people in rural areas hardest.

“I am totally aghast at the changes to some timetables and the cancellation of some services,” he said.

“Constituents who are affected have been contacting me almost daily asking me to speak up for them.

“We are supposed to be promoting the use of public transport and leaving your car at home, but this is being made nearly impossible by the lack of service to certain areas.

“The countryside areas are likely to be hit hardest.”

‘Limited impact’ of Stagecoach changes in Angus

However, despite this, council leader Beth Whiteside said that the negative impact of the new timetables for residents will be minimal – highlighting an increase in some services as well as cuts.

She said: “Some of the changes will have a limited impact in some areas.

“I think overall it’s not a hugely damaging situation for Angus – you have to put it in context of the current financial situation and I think given that the impact on Angus residents is quite minimal.

“Obviously when anyone is affected is very disappointing for them and we don’t like to see a reduction in services generally.

“But like I say there are positives and negatives – and the negatives are fairly limited.”

Residents can find a list of the changes and a platform for commenting on the plans here.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “The majority of timetable changes proposed are to tendered services that we operate on behalf of Angus Council.

“In addition, Stagecoach is planning changes to services 39 and X7 which are commercially operated.

“These changes are due to low demand on service X7, and subsequent increased frequency on service 39 to partly replace service X7 between Arbroath and Ninewells Hospital.”

Stagecoach under fire for controversial changes

The Angus timetable shake up comes as Stagecoach has come under fire for proposed cuts to services in Perth and Kinross.

The bus company’s proposals would see areas like the Carse of Gowrie left without a commercial bus service, prompted a public outcry and led to politicians – including former deputy First Minister John Swinney – writing to Stagecoach urging them to rethink their plans.