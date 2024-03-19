Pictures from inside old Forfar swimming pool at centre of cannabis farm probe posted by ‘urban explorers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures from inside old Forfar swimming pool at centre of cannabis farm probe posted by ‘urban explorers’

Locals raised recent concerns about youths breaking into the swimming pool which closed in 2017.

By Graham Brown
One of the images from inside the old Forfar pool. Image: Abandoned/Urbex Scotland Facebook
One of the images from inside the old Forfar pool. Image: Abandoned/Urbex Scotland Facebook

Pictures from inside Forfar’s old swimming pool, at the centre of a police investigation, have been posted on social media by self-styled urban explorers.

Several images, which cannot be published for legal reasons, appear to show material relating to the discovery of a cannabis farm there last year.

And it comes just weeks after locals flagged concerns about youths gaining access to the empty property.

The photographs were published on the Abandoned/Urbex Scotland Facebook page at the weekend.

Urban explorers in old Forfar swimming pool
Remnants of the old pool’s popularity. Image: Abandoned/Urbex Scotland Facebook

More than 20 images show parts of the interior of the old baths at The Vennel, which have been boarded up since closing in 2017.

They include views of the main pool hall and changing rooms.

Large social media following

Abandoned/Urbex Scotland has two Facebook pages, including one private group with more than 10,000 followers.

And its Forfar posts have been shared more than 170 times, attracting nearly 200 comments.

In August, police raided the old building in connection with the discovery of a cannabis farm there.

Three men subsequently appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court.

All faced a single charge of with contravening the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 s4(2)(a), regarding the production of controlled drugs.

None of the men – aged 64, 38 and 20 – made any plea and all were remanded in custody.

Abandoned/Urbex Scotland has been contacted for comment.

The group’s social media posts suggest the Forfar photographs were taken recently.

Urban explorers access old Firfar swimming pool.
Signs still on the wall in the old pool. Image: Abandoned/Urbex Scotland Facebook

They wrote: “Disclaimer: This place had long been seen to by police. This is how it was left!”

Their Facebook profile says: “This group is for people to share pictures of abandoned buildings and places in Scotland.

“We love to hear about the history of places – so if you have any knowledge, please feel free to share.”

But they add: “Please don’t post locations. We want to preserve these places and preserve history.

Inside old Forfar swimming pool
Changing room lockers inside the old Forfar swimming pool. Image: Abandoned/Urbex Scotland Facebook

“If anyone posts locations you will be removed from the group and banned.”

The old pool lay empty after being replaced by a new facility at Forfar Community Campus.

It was eventually sold for £57,000 to Edinburgh-based Developments North Country Ltd.

Attempts to contact the firm have been unsuccessful.

Water leak

In February, Police and Angus Council were contacted by concerned residents after water was seen pouring from the building.

Scottish Water later confirmed it had closed the valve supplying water to the property.
The council said it would be contacting the owner.

“Empty buildings, while a security risk for the owners, do not automatically constitute dangerous buildings,” the council said at the time.

Forfar swimming baths closed in 2017.
Forfar swimming baths have been boarded up since closing in 2017. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“Building owners are responsible for preventing their buildings falling into a dangerous condition.

“The powers given to local authorities by the Building (Scotland) Act 2003 do not diminish this responsibility but are merely a ‘safety net’ that must be used to protect the public when it appears to a local authority that, for whatever reason, a building owner has failed in their duty.”

