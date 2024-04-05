Angus sisters Zoe, 5, and Alix, 9, doing it for others with Little Princess Trust charity haircuts

Kirriemuir sisters have sat side-by-side for haircuts to help young cancer patients.

And despite being only five and nine-years-old, Zoe and Alix Stewart’s gift to the Little Princess Trust is the fifth time the family has helped the charity.

Zoe was too young to remember when her older sister had 16 inches snipped off her long brown hair in 2021.

It was sent to the organisation which makes real hair wigs for children. Alix also raised hundreds of pounds for the charity.

But the younger sister had no hesitation in telling her mum, Nikki Black, what she wanted to happen at her first proper haircut.

And nine-year-old Alix decided to join her for another big trim.

Mum Nikki has twice had her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust.

Youngsters’ excitement over charity haircuts

She said it was like the countdown to Christmas for her excited daughters this week.

“Zoe’s been asking how many sleeps it is until her haircut, she couldn’t wait to get it done,” said Nikki.

“She was really small when Alix had hers cut so she didn’t remember it,” said Nikki.

“But we showed her pictures of it and she said that she wanted to do it too.

“She understands now what it is about and was really excited to do it.

“It was only going to be Zoe, but then the other day Alix said she wanted to do it again too.

“She has only had her hair trimmed since she had it done for the charity in 2021 so it’s quite long again.”

The girls, both pupils at Northmuir Primary in Kirrie, sat beside each other in Paul’s Hair Studio for Thursday’s cut.

And it was more than just a wee trim as Alix had 16 inches of her hair cut and Zoe 14 inches.

As well as the hair donation, Nikki hopes to be able to give some cash to the Little Princess Trust.

“I’ve set up a Justgiving page and we’ll keep that open for a couple of weeks,” she said.