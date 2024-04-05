Angus sisters Zoe, 5, and Alix, 9, doing it for others with Little Princess Trust charity haircuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus sisters Zoe, 5, and Alix, 9, doing it for others with Little Princess Trust charity haircuts

Between them Zoe and Alix Stewart donated 30 inches of their long locks to help the child cancer charity which makes real hair wigs for youngsters.

By Graham Brown
Zoe and Alix Stewart after their haircuts at Paul's Hair Studio in Kirriemuir. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Zoe and Alix Stewart after their haircuts at Paul's Hair Studio in Kirriemuir. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Kirriemuir sisters have sat side-by-side for haircuts to help young cancer patients.

And despite being only five and nine-years-old, Zoe and Alix Stewart’s gift to the Little Princess Trust is the fifth time the family has helped the charity.

Zoe was too young to remember when her older sister had 16 inches snipped off her long brown hair in 2021.

It was sent to the organisation which makes real hair wigs for children. Alix also raised hundreds of pounds for the charity.

Kirriemuir Little Princess charity haircut
The girls and mum Alix ready for the charity chop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But the younger sister had no hesitation in telling her mum, Nikki Black, what she wanted to happen at her first proper haircut.

And nine-year-old Alix decided to join her for another big trim.

Mum Nikki has twice had her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust.

Youngsters’ excitement over charity haircuts

She said it was like the countdown to Christmas for her excited daughters this week.

“Zoe’s been asking how many sleeps it is until her haircut, she couldn’t wait to get it done,” said Nikki.

“She was really small when Alix had hers cut so she didn’t remember it,” said Nikki.

“But we showed her pictures of it and she said that she wanted to do it too.

Kirriemuir girl Alix Stewart charity haircut
Pam Henry gets ready to cut Alix’s hair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir youngster Zoe Stewart Little Princess Trust charity haircut.
Mum Nikki cuts Zoe’s last tress under the watchful eye of Paul Soutar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“She understands now what it is about and was really excited to do it.

“It was only going to be Zoe, but then the other day Alix said she wanted to do it again too.

“She has only had her hair trimmed since she had it done for the charity in 2021 so it’s quite long again.”

The girls, both pupils at Northmuir Primary in Kirrie, sat beside each other in Paul’s Hair Studio for Thursday’s cut.

Little Princess TRust charity haircut.
Job done for Zoe and Alix. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And it was more than just a wee trim as Alix had 16 inches of her hair cut and Zoe 14 inches.

As well as the hair donation, Nikki hopes to be able to give some cash to the Little Princess Trust.

“I’ve set up a Justgiving page and we’ll keep that open for a couple of weeks,” she said.

