Montrose flood catastrophe creeping closer as historic golf course shrinks SEVEN metres in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose flood catastrophe creeping closer as historic golf course shrinks SEVEN metres in a year

Experts predict climate change will accelerate the disappearance of the world's fifth oldest golf course.

By Graham Brown
Montrose dunes have been eroded well beyond rock armour previously put in to protect them. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Montrose dunes have been eroded well beyond rock armour previously put in to protect them. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Montrose’s 462-year-old golf links have lost seven metres of coast in a year.

And experts predict climate change could accelerate the threat to the world’s fifth oldest course – as well as the town beyond.

The horrifying statistics have put fresh urgency into the fight to save the dunes from the North Sea’s destructive power.

Montrose golf links erosion.
Parts of the 1562 course have already been claimed by coastal erosion. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

For several years Montrose has been one of the key locations in a Dynamic Coast study of communities at risk around the country.

And recent storm events have served to expose the gravity of the situation.

Major impact of storms in late 2023

Storm Babet in October and Storm Gerrit two months later claimed another three and a half metres of coast.

It brought a warning that Angus Council’s “hold the line” approach could not stop the elements.

Now, an expert report has revealed the dramatic disappearance of the dunes.

The Envirocentre study also pinpoints the high risk parts of the course.

Those include the second tee and third fairway.

Montrose coastal erosion chart
A chart showing the alarming rate of coastal erosion at Montrose. Image: Supplied

Former Montrose links chairman John Adams told the BBC: “It was envisaged we’d lose maybe one metre, maybe 1.5 metres, per year but we’ve just lost seven metres in one year.

“If we lose another seven metres it is on the middle of the fairway. In a decade it is gone and, if it keeps coming, it will go into the town.

Montrose golf course coastal erosion threat
The area around the second and third homes is at major risk from coastal erosion. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The third tee was moved in 2017 but that has already gone.

“What’s happening here is literally reshaping the map.”

£440k to combat Montrose coastal erosion threat

In late January, the Scottish Government announced £440,000 of funding to Angus Council.

The authority will use it to bring sediment material onto the beach at Montrose.

“It will be used to reshape and rebuild the dunes at the worst areas of erosion and be the first phase of works to provide long-term beach nourishment,” said a spokesperson.

Environmental screening and the options for sourcing the required material are continuing.

Montrose golf course coastal erosion.
Experts fear flood corridors will open up if the Montrose dunes are breached. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But the money spent so far is a drop in the ocean compared to what could be required to protect the town.

A so-called sand engine is a potential solution.

It creates an offshore sand island to feed the dunes over time.

But a two-kilometre Netherlands sand engine of 21.5 million cubic metres cost £60million to construct more than a decade ago.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Snow is forecast in higher grounds of Tayside and Stirlingshire
Snow weather warning issued for parts of Tayside and Stirlingshire
Sali Saliev leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath creep messaged ‘13-year-old' for nude bath pictures
Disabled Carnoustie man Matthew with his dog Luna
Disabled Carnoustie man says masked teens terrorising him in his own home
4
The lorry crashed into the central reservation area
A90 restricted in both directions following lorry crash near Laurencekirk
Hayley Wilkes, WeeCOOK founder
Angus baker's 'sassy' fish pie to be scrutinised on Channel 4 show
Work on the £14m Place for Everyone active travel project has begun. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cones go down for 18-month Arbroath active travel scheme works
20
Jack Leslie.
Drunk gym worker who smashed into tree in Angus told police: 'Put me in…
The Corn Exchange in Arbroath. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Arbroath Wetherspoon's wins 10pm children's licence from councillors
Daniel Tait at Forfar Sheriff Court.
'Sickening' Forfar Facebook Marketplace thief put stolen cash into investment accounts
Lisa Keogh on hate crime bill
Angus mum claims 'women have vaginas' comment could now be illegal
16

Conversation