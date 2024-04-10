Angus to Amsterdam fundraising challenge for Forfar dementia centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus to Amsterdam fundraising challenge for Forfar dementia centre

Lochside Connections members hope to rack up 1,500 miles this month in a bid to raise £5,000 for the valuable Forfar dementia support centre.

By Graham Brown
Dorothy Oldfield, Gail Trayner, Hazel Scott, Laura Whitton, Lauri Whyte and Carol Ross taking part in the challenge. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dorothy Oldfield, Gail Trayner, Hazel Scott, Laura Whitton, Lauri Whyte and Carol Ross taking part in the challenge. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Forfar dementia meeting centre members are set for a spring Euro adventure – without leaving the town.

Lochside Connections hopes to raise £5,000 from its Walk the Windmills challenge.

And between them members plan to walk, run or cycle around 1,500 miles.

The idea came from the distance of a round trip between Scotland and the Netherlands, where meeting centres originated.

Lochside Connections Forfar dementia centre fundraiser
Staff, volunteers and members are joining together in the Walk the Windmills fundraiser. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Angus pioneered development of the Dutch model through Kirrie Connections.

And when Lochside Connections opened in 2022 it quickly became a valuable facility for locals faced with memory loss and their families.

Funding support vital to Lochside Connections

Manager Laura Whitton said: “We rely on a variety of funding sources to keep its doors open.

“These include membership fees, grants and fundraising.

“They all combine to meet the costs of staff, programme and premises.”

She said they wanted to come up with a novel way of boosting the finances.

Forfar dementia centre walk the windmills fundraiser.
Lochside Connection members clocking up the miles. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This month, members, staff, family and friends aim to cover the distance from Forfar to the original meeting centre in Amsterdam,” Laura added.

And this week’s miserable weather didn’t dampen the enthusiasm for the fundraiser.

The group meets at the Lochside home of Strathmore Cricket Club so members regularly enjoy a walk around the pitch and Forfar Loch.

Lochside Connections dementia meeting centre in Forfar.
Lochside Connections staff and volunteers Dorothy Oldfield, Gail Trayner, Hazel Scott, Laura Whitton, Lauri Whyte and Carol Ross. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A fundraising page has been set up at gofundme.com/f/walk-the-windmills-with-lochside-connection

Laura hopes that as well as raising crucial funds it will heighten awareness of the meeting centre and what it offers.

A new national charity, Meeting Centres Scotland, recently launched in Dundee.

It aims to promote the work of the 19 centres which already exist across the country and expand the successful initiative.

