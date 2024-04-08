Donaldson family concerned by parole board silence as release hearing for Angus killer Tasmin Glass looms

The family of Angus murder victim Steven Donaldson have been left with no communication from the Parole Board after killer Tasmin Glass had her case deferred over a month ago.

The Donaldsons say they have received no further notification from the organisation about a date for a second parole hearing after Glass’ case was postponed for an oral hearing when the board met on February 28.

The decision to defer was made following The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which calls for greater transparency, communication and thought to be given to victim’s in parole cases.

The board said they did not have enough evidence to decide on Glass’ future at the February hearing.

The Donaldson family are entitled to three weeks’ notice prior to the second hearing which must be held by the beginning of May – meaning the very latest the family should be informed is April 11.

Steven Donaldson’s family ‘surprised and concerned’

The Donaldsons say the lack of communication from the parole board in the interim has left them “surprised and concerned”.

Earlier this week, the parole board confirmed to The Courier that “registered victims will be notified three weeks in advance once an oral hearing has been scheduled.”

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir and sentenced to ten years in jail.

However under Scots Law she is eligible to apply for parole having served half of her sentence.

‘We have been left in limbo’ – Donaldson family speak out

Steven’s sister, Lori, said the family had hoped to hear more about the second hearing before now.

She told The Courier: “We are concerned and surprised that we have heard nothing further from the parole board regarding a second date for a parole hearing.

“It is now five weeks since the board deferred their decision and said they would hold a second hearing.

“If Glass is due for parole effective from May 3, which we believe to be the case, we would have expected to have heard something by now.

“We feel we have been left in limbo with no further communication from the parole board since the end of February.”

‘Glass remains a risk to society’

Steven Donaldson’s sister said the family remain optimistic that the parole board is taking her family’s concerns seriously given the previous deferral.

“We continue to firmly believe that Tasmin Glass remains a risk to society,” said Lori.

“Given the significant role she played in the murder of Steven we are of the firm belief she must serve the entire 10 year sentence imposed by the judge.

“For her to be granted bail five years into that sentence would be disgusting.

“We remain optimistic that the previous deferral means that our submissions to them regarding our concerns about her being granted parole at this stage are being taken seriously.”

Why was Glass given second hearing?

Steven’s family were previously notified by email that the parole board had failed to come to a decision in February.

In the email, the Donaldson family were told that an oral hearing can come at the request of either the board or the offender.

“An oral hearing can take place where the board considers that it has insufficient information before it to make a decision, or if the individual requests it and the board agrees,” it said.

“An oral hearing enables the board to obtain required information before it considers the case and allows it to fully examine all of the information in depth, including questioning and taking into account the views of the individual, their legal representative and any witnesses cited to attend.”

Clarifying the different formats, a spokesperson for The Parole Board for Scotland said: “Such cases (as Glass’) are initially considered at casework meetings, rather than at ‘hearings’, although a casework meeting could then direct that an oral hearing takes place.”

A Voice for Victims campaign

The deferral came after a campaign of pressure from the Donaldsons, The Courier and survivors of violent crime to keep Glass in prison and to reform the parole system.

A Voice for Victims has gained the support of politicians and a national charity as controversy surrounds how the panel comes to their findings behind closed doors.

The Courier demands the Scottish Government re-considers automatic parole hearings for the most violent offenders and for more transparency in decision making.