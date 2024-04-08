Donaldson family concerned by parole board silence as release hearing for Angus killer Tasmin Glass looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Donaldson family concerned by parole board silence as release hearing for Angus killer Tasmin Glass looms

With just over three weeks to go until her possible early release, Steven Donaldson's family have heard nothing further from the Parole Board for Scotland.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Tasmin Glass.

The family of Angus murder victim Steven Donaldson have been left with no communication from the Parole Board after killer Tasmin Glass had her case deferred over a month ago.

The Donaldsons say they have received no further notification from the organisation about a date for a second parole hearing after Glass’ case was postponed for an oral hearing when the board met on February 28.

The decision to defer was made following The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which calls for greater transparency, communication and thought to be given to victim’s in parole cases.

The board said they did not have enough evidence to decide on Glass’ future at the February hearing.

The Donaldson family are entitled to three weeks’ notice prior to the second hearing which must be held by the beginning of May – meaning the very latest the family should be informed is April 11.

Steven Donaldson’s family ‘surprised and concerned’

The Donaldsons say the lack of communication from the parole board in the interim has left them “surprised and concerned”.

Tasmin Glass parole
Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr Photography

Earlier this week, the parole board confirmed to The Courier that “registered victims will be notified three weeks in advance once an oral hearing has been scheduled.”

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the brutal murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir and sentenced to ten years in jail.

However under Scots Law she is eligible to apply for parole having served half of her sentence.

‘We have been left in limbo’ – Donaldson family speak out

Steven’s sister, Lori, said the family had hoped to hear more about the second hearing before now.

She told The Courier: “We are concerned and surprised that we have heard nothing further from the parole board regarding a second date for a parole hearing.

Tasmin Glass parole
Steven’s family laying flowers at Kinnordy, where he was killed. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“It is now five weeks since the board deferred their decision and said they would hold a second hearing.

“If Glass is due for parole effective from May 3, which we believe to be the case, we would have expected to have heard something by now.

“We feel we have been left in limbo with  no further communication from the parole board since the end of February.”

‘Glass remains a risk to society’

Steven Donaldson’s sister said the family remain optimistic that the parole board is taking her family’s concerns seriously given the previous deferral.

“We continue to firmly believe that Tasmin Glass remains a risk to society,” said Lori.

“Given the significant role she played in the murder of Steven we are of the firm belief she must serve the entire 10 year sentence imposed by the judge.

“For her to be granted bail five years into that sentence would be disgusting.

“We remain optimistic that the previous deferral means that our submissions to them regarding our concerns about her being granted parole at this stage are being taken seriously.”

Why was Glass given second hearing?

Steven’s family were previously notified by email that the parole board had failed to come to a decision in February.

Steven Donaldson.
Steven Donaldson.

In the email, the Donaldson family were told that an oral hearing can come at the request of either the board or the offender.

“An oral hearing can take place where the board considers that it has insufficient information before it to make a decision, or if the individual requests it and the board agrees,” it said.

“An oral hearing enables the board to obtain required information before it considers the case and allows it to fully examine all of the information in depth, including questioning and taking into account the views of the individual, their legal representative and any witnesses cited to attend.”

Clarifying the different formats, a spokesperson for The Parole Board for Scotland said: “Such cases (as Glass’) are initially considered at casework meetings, rather than at ‘hearings’, although a casework meeting could then direct that an oral hearing takes place.”

A Voice for Victims campaign

The deferral came after a campaign of pressure from the Donaldsons, The Courier and survivors of violent crime to keep Glass in prison and to reform the parole system.

A Voice for Victims has gained the support of politicians and a national charity as controversy surrounds how the panel comes to their findings behind closed doors.

A Voice for Victims campaign

The Courier demands the Scottish Government re-considers automatic parole hearings for the most violent offenders and for more transparency in decision making.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Goats in Coats tours at Myreside Farm. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
In Pictures: New kids on the block delight families at Angus Goats in Coats
Rain warning for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
Warning of heavy rain across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
How the Corn Exchange outdoor seating would look.
Arbroath Wetherspoon's outdoor drinking bid falls flat with council road chiefs
Kevin Ross at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dangerous dog scarred Arbroath PC for life in second police attack
Hannah Cain of Strathmore Woollen Company and Rachel Jackson of Angus Alive hang a photo in the Piping Routes exhibition.
New exhibition celebrates piping's 150-year march of time in Angus
April snow in Dundee
Pictures as snow and flooding hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Zoe and Alix Stewart after their haircuts at Paul's Hair Studio in Kirriemuir. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus sisters Zoe, 5, and Alix, 9, doing it for others with Little Princess…
Scottish Water working to restore water supply to homes in th Mearns
Homes in north Angus and The Mearns without water due to burst water main
Montrose dunes have been eroded well beyond rock armour previously put in to protect them. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Montrose flood catastrophe creeping closer as historic golf course shrinks SEVEN metres in a…
6
Snow is forecast in higher grounds of Tayside and Stirlingshire
Snow weather warning issued for parts of Tayside and Stirlingshire

Conversation