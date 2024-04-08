Montrose put on coastal flood alert ahead of high tides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose put on coastal flood alert ahead of high tides

Predicted 5.3-metre high waves are set to hit the Angus town's coast.

By Ben MacDonald
Montrose seafront is set to take a battering. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
A flood warning has been issued for Montrose on Monday afternoon, with high tides set to batter the coastline.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued the warning, which is set to be in place from 2.30pm.

Due to high tides and large waves, low-lying and coastal areas of the Angus town will face the risk of flooding.

According to Tideschart, the tide will be at its highest at 2.54pm, when it will reach a height of 5.3 metres.

Montrose flood warning
A map has been produced to show what areas could be hit by flooding. Image: Sepa

A map produced by Sepa shows that water coming from the beach, along Rossie Island and towards the Basin, could cause flooding.

Sepa has not announced when the warning will come to an end.

Wet weather to bring chaos across Tayside and Fife

The warning comes after North Sea water caused a car to be washed into the sea off the Fife coast.

Onlookers watched in shock after the vehicle was engulfed by water in Lower Largo on Sunday.

Luckily, no one was in the car at the time.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Tuesday.

Covering Tayside and Fife, the warning is in place from 1am until 6pm.

