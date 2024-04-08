Montrose put on coastal flood alert ahead of high tides

A flood warning has been issued for Montrose on Monday afternoon, with high tides set to batter the coastline.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued the warning, which is set to be in place from 2.30pm.

Due to high tides and large waves, low-lying and coastal areas of the Angus town will face the risk of flooding.

According to Tideschart, the tide will be at its highest at 2.54pm, when it will reach a height of 5.3 metres.

A map produced by Sepa shows that water coming from the beach, along Rossie Island and towards the Basin, could cause flooding.

Sepa has not announced when the warning will come to an end.

Wet weather to bring chaos across Tayside and Fife

The warning comes after North Sea water caused a car to be washed into the sea off the Fife coast.

Onlookers watched in shock after the vehicle was engulfed by water in Lower Largo on Sunday.

Luckily, no one was in the car at the time.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Tuesday.

Covering Tayside and Fife, the warning is in place from 1am until 6pm.