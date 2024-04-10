House conversion plan for historic Angus glens church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House conversion plan for historic Angus glens church

Maule Memorial Church is B-Listed and sits in a wooded setting in Glen Esk.

By Graham Brown
A design image of how the church conversion will look. Image: Voigt Architects
A design image of how the church conversion will look. Image: Voigt Architects

A bid has been lodged to transform a near 170-year-old Angus kirk into a modern family home.

Maule Memorial Church lies near Tarfside towards the head of Glen Esk.

The B-listed church sits on the approach to the hamlet, surrounded by trees.

It is 12 miles from the village of Edzell.

The building dates back to 1857 and was erected following the Church of Scotland split which led to the foundation of the Free Church.

Maule Memorial Church in Glen Esk.
Maule Memorial Church enjoys a tranquil setting. Image: Supplied

It stands on land granted by Fox Maule Ramsay to his friend and leader of the Free Church, Thomas Guthrie.

Both men are commemorated in the church’s stained glass windows.

Maule Memorial was one of a number of small kirks which once proliferated the Angus glens.

It remains in good condition internally, with new toilets and kitchen facilities added around 2012.

Regular monthly services there ceased around five years ago.

Maule Memorial Church in Tarfside.
The interior of the church. Image: Supplied

It held its final Christmas Eve service at the end of 2022 and was officially closed the following month.

And it was put on the market by the Church of Scotland last year with a price tag of offers over £75,000.

The Kirk suggested it could have a number of potential uses, ranging from a creche to community venue.

Modern home inside traditional building

Now, Angus-based Voigt Architects have submitted designs in an application by its new owners to turn the historic building into a modest and modern house.

But they say it is important to retain features including the kirk’s exposed wooden trusses.

3D designs show the tall nave being used for living and dining.

Tarfside church house conversion bid.
The planned ground floor layout. Image: Voigt Architects

The master bedroom would be on the first floor.

A tower on the north-east corner will house a boot room at ground level and a store above.

And a slate-roofed conservatory will be added to take advantage of the south-facing aspect.

Tarfside church planning application for house conversion.
The master bedroom is on the first floor. Image: Voigt Architects

The majority of the church windows are to be retained, repaired if necessary, and receive secondary glazing.

Ground-mounted solar panels are planned to reduce any visual impact on the building.

Angus Council will consider the application for planning permission and listed building consent in due course.

