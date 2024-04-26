Brechin businesses battling back with launch of new website and town map

Brechin businesses are fighting back against a series of town hammer blows with a new campaign aimed at locals and visitors.

Its Shop Local Shop Brechin initiative has brought a host of local firms together.

And this week the launch of a new website and town map signalled the latest step forward.

It’s part of an effort to reinvigorate the local economy after challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic and the devastation of Storm Babet.

Those leading the scheme say they hope shopbrechin.co.uk will continue to gather momentum.

Council support for Brechin initiative

“The project began in 2023 when several businesses in Brechin came together to successfully secure funding from Angus Council,” said a project spokesperson.

A first step saw shopping bags with the Shop Local Shop Brechin logo distributed to town centre shops in time for Christmas 2023.

“Since then, multiple businesses in Brechin have joined us,” added the group.

And the website launch is the culmination of a year’s collaboration and creativity from the Brechin – Better for Business team.

“This initiative is dedicated to showcasing the diverse offerings of our local businesses, ensuring residents and visitors alike can easily explore and support our thriving community.”

Brechin-based Fiona Robertson designed the website.

The town map was illustrated by Dundee artist Pamela Scott.

It is being distributed locally in time for what the town hopes will be a bumper summer.

The HQ of local firm Forster Group hosted Thursday’s launch event.

As well as showcasing the wide variety of businesses locally, the website is packed with local information.

It includes everything from parking to defibrillator locations.

And there’s a link for businesses which are not already part of the directory to join for free.