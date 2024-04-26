Brechin businesses battling back with launch of new website and town map

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin businesses battling back with launch of new website and town map

The latest developments in the Shop Local Shop Brechin initiative continue a project which began in 2023.

By Graham Brown
At the website launch event were (from left) Pamela Scott, Wendy Chaplin, Kate Darbyshire, John Forster and Jennifer Bloomdahl. Image: Paul Reid
At the website launch event were (from left) Pamela Scott, Wendy Chaplin, Kate Darbyshire, John Forster and Jennifer Bloomdahl. Image: Paul Reid

Brechin businesses are fighting back against a series of town hammer blows with a new campaign aimed at locals and visitors.

Its Shop Local Shop Brechin initiative has brought a host of local firms together.

And this week the launch of a new website and town map signalled the latest step forward.

Brechin businesses website and map launch event.
Business and community representatives at the launch event. Image: Paul Reid

It’s part of an effort to reinvigorate the local economy after challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic and the devastation of Storm Babet.

Those leading the scheme say they hope shopbrechin.co.uk will continue to gather momentum.

Council support for Brechin initiative

“The project began in 2023 when several businesses in Brechin came together to successfully secure funding from Angus Council,” said a project spokesperson.

A first step saw shopping bags with the Shop Local Shop Brechin logo distributed to town centre shops in time for Christmas 2023.

“Since then, multiple businesses in Brechin have joined us,” added the group.

And the website launch is the culmination of a year’s collaboration and creativity from the Brechin – Better for Business team.

“This initiative is dedicated to showcasing the diverse offerings of our local businesses, ensuring residents and visitors alike can easily explore and support our thriving community.”

Brechin-based Fiona Robertson designed the website.

The town map was illustrated by Dundee artist Pamela Scott.

It is being distributed locally in time for what the town hopes will be a bumper summer.

The HQ of local firm Forster Group hosted Thursday’s launch event.

As well as showcasing the wide variety of businesses locally, the website is packed with local information.

It includes everything from parking to defibrillator locations.

And there’s a link for businesses which are not already part of the directory to join for free.

