Monifieth couple caught in Dubai floods say holiday nearly descended into a ‘riot’

A Monifieth couple say their holiday almost descended into a “riot” after they were stranded in an airport for nearly a day during the Dubai floods.

Margaret McArthur, 73, and husband Derek, 76, were hoping for the perfect holiday when they left Glasgow on April 15.

The couple spent two nights in Dubai and were then due to fly to Tokyo for a cruise.

But their trip was thrown into chaos when the Emirati city was battered with torrential rain and flooding, just as they were due to head for Japan.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at Dubai airport, which serves 80 million passengers a year.

Margaret told The Courier that although the weather was unprecedented, they were unhappy with the help and information offered by airline Emirates.

The firm has since admitted its response was “far from perfect”.

Dubai ‘a disaster area’ after floods

Margaret said: “The day after we arrived was very heavy rain, thunder and lightning and the sky was black.

“It was so strange as we have been to Dubai many times.

“We were due to go on a dhow dinner cruise but it was cancelled.

“The following day (when we were due to leave) it was difficult for our hotel staff to get a taxi.

“The fare from our hotel to the airport, including, a tip is normally 35 dirhams, but drivers were charging between 200 and 400 (£43).

“Roads and shops were flooded and it was a bit of a disaster area, as they do not have proper drainage to cope with the flooding.

“We arrived at the airport and got an email from Emirates telling us that our complimentary drink and meal would be available.”

The couple say they were initially sent a text saying there was a delay of a couple of hours and they enjoyed a free coffee.

But the delay got longer and they ended up stranded in the airport for 23 hours.

Margaret said: “Upstairs, where we eventually went for something to eat after 13 hours, was a disaster area.

“There were people on the floor, there was not enough seating and children were upset.

“There were no Emirates staff at all, only two people sat at a desk and we were told by one person it had taken five to seven hours to talk to them.”

Margaret says it took a “near riot” for staff to open duty free allowing passengers to buy snacks.

‘No Emirates airline staff’ to assist passengers during Dubai floods

She continued: “There were no (airline) staff and assisted passenger staff put up a tape around their desk to stop people questioning them.”

Eventually, Emirates cancelled their flight.

The airline then moved them onto a flight to Narita airport – some 50 miles from Tokyo – with assurances of assistance once they arrived.

Margaret added: “We had been told we had to fly with no luggage but that it would be delivered the next day to our Tokyo hotel on April 19.

“The only assistance we got was they showed us where the taxi rank was if we promised to pay it – it cost nearly £200.”

The couple’s luggage did not arrive before boarding their Celebrity Millenium cruise – where the staff have been described as “absolutely brilliant”.

They were forced to fork out “hundreds of dollars” for new clothes.

The couple have since been reunited with their bags ahead of their return home, but have emailed Emirates to complain about their experience.

Margaret added: “Their treatment of passengers has been a disgrace.”

In an open later in the days after the flooding chaos, Sir Tim Clark – president of Emirates airline – wrote an open letter to customers, in which he offered “sincere apologies” to those affected.

He said: “We know our response has been far from perfect.

Emirates admits ‘lack of information and confusion’ during Dubai floods response

“We acknowledge and understand the frustration of our customers due to the congestion, lack of information, and confusion in the terminals.

“We acknowledge that the long queues and wait times have been unacceptable.

“We take our commitment to our customers very seriously, and we have taken learnings from the last few days to make things right and improve our processes.”

An Emirates spokesperson said: “The unprecedented storm which hit Dubai on April 16 had a significant impact on Emirates services, and we acknowledge and understand the frustration of our customers whose travel plans were impacted by the weather.

“Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused, and our customer care team will contact the passengers directly.”