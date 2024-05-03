Letham craft shop celebrates half a century as 89-year-old Bill’s famous pancakes go down a treat at birthday bash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Letham craft shop celebrates half a century as 89-year-old Bill’s famous pancakes go down a treat at birthday bash

Craft customers have flocked to Letham from across the UK since Helene Sturrock built a business around her hobby of making soft toys.

By Graham Brown
89-year-old Bill Sturrock celebrates 50 years of the craft shop set up by his wife, Helene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
89-year-old Bill Sturrock celebrates 50 years of the craft shop set up by his wife, Helene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In its 50 years, customers have come from all over the UK to Letham craft shop for every possible item connected to their myriad of hobbies.

From cake decorating to calligraphy and dolls houses to decoupage, the treasure trove on Auldbar Road has it all.

And if Helene and Bill Sturrock didn’t have it, they would get it for you.

It was a runaway recipe for success – along with the famous pancakes Bill still makes every day at the age of 89.

Letham craft shop owner Bill Sturrock.
Bill Sturrock at the café counter in the Auldbar Road craft shop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He is the oldest living Lethamite in Angus’ largest village.

And on Thursday Bill served those famous pancakes up as a treat for craft shop customers and a tribute to his beloved wife, exactly 50 years to the day since she turned her hobby into a business.

Helene Sturrock was inspiration behind busy shop

Helene died in January 2023, aged 85.

So it was a celebration tinged with sorrow as Bill looked back on the success story of his wife’s cottage business which grew into a crafting phenomenon.

“Helene used to make soft toys for the Leprosy Mission but often found it difficult to get materials,” said Bill.

Helene Sturrock founded Letham craft shop.
Keen crafter Helene Sturrock opened the Letham shop in 1974.

“She thought other people would be in the same position and that’s how it all started.

“So she decided to set up a shop for all kinds of crafts.

“And if someone came in looking for something and we didn’t have it, then we would try to get it for them.

“It worked back then and it’s still working for us now.”

Bill recounts one tale illustrating the lengths the shop – and its customers – would go to.

“Quite early on we actually had one lady come from York and the only thing she wanted was cracker snaps,” he said.

Letham craft shop celebrates 50 years in business.
Bill and craft shop manageress Maggie Fleming. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“You weren’t allowed to send them through the post because they were considered as explosive.

“So she called up, found out we had them and came to Letham just for them.

“Folk have come to us from all over Scotland.

“And our customers have become our friends.”

Hard-working couple devoted to craft business

The craft shop was set up in a cottage adjoining the house the couple lived in for their entire married life.

Its tight confines added to the attraction for customers as they combed the packed shelves for the starting or finishing touch to their craft project.

And if they couldn’t lay their hand right on it, then Helene or Bill knew exactly where it would be.

Letham primary school celebrate 50th anniversary of local craft shop.
Letham Primary School pupils created a 50th anniversary collage for Bill Sturrock. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Bill spent his working life as a joiner and undertaker in the business started by his father, Robert.

It used to operated from the old steeple off The Square in Letham.

In 1988 he hung up his tools to help Helene full-time in the craft shop.

The couple devoted all their time to the shop, and craft demonstrations across Angus and beyond.

Popular cafe and its famed pancakes

The remarkable journey has included developing a highly-popular cafe and the shop now employs 13 staff.

The couple’s son, Bill Jnr, leads the business.

But Bill Snr is up every morning to drop that famous pancake mix into the pan – and make his equally famed homemade soup.

“After we opened the shop we thought it would be good to be able to offer them a cup of tea and a cake,” added Bill.

Bill Sturrock of Letham craft shop makes pancakes for his cafe every day at the age of 89.
Bill Sturrock serves up some of his famous pancakes to family friend, Rhona Cruickshank. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We’ve built up the cafe since it opened and it’s really popular.

“I make my pancakes every day – on pancake day this year I think it was 172 because we made one for every customer.”

He added: “When Helene first started the shop some people said it would never work.

“So I think we’ve done not bad in proving them wrong.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Arron Eggie's dog attacked a pony in Elm Street, Kirriemuir. Image: Instagram/ DC Thomson.
Night-mare on Elm Street — XL Bully attacked horse in Kirriemuir
Rescuers in Brechin's River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA
Angus receives £6.9m Storm Babet destruction payout
Left to right: Ben and Richard Megahy of Simon Howie in Perth.
Perth, Dundee and Angus butchers selected for Team GB squad ahead of 'Butchery Olympics'
Arlene Anderson (left) and Lindsey Wilson of Kirriemuir Food Hub at the Bank Street premises. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir Food Hub 'held hostage' in year-long power struggle with SSE
The Reid Hall is part of Forfar's common good.
Forfar Common Good: How well do you know the land and buildings belonging to…
Ivan Cosmin. Image: Facebook
Spitting thug avoids jail time for ‘disgusting’ conduct at Arbroath bookies
Arbroath will receive £20m of town fund cash in the coming decade. Image: DC Thomson
£20m Arbroath town board project stumbles at first step in argument over chairperson selection…
6
Starbucks hopes to build on the site of the old Seaforth Hotel which was destroyed by fire in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Policy-breaking Arbroath Starbucks bid back before councillors
3
One young passenger has her ticket punched on the Polar Express. Image: Paul Reid
Golden ticket rush begins for Brechin Polar Express
Police at the stolen car abandoned in Finlathen Park.
Teen ram-raider locked up for 'Dundee's hottest' Tayside crimewave

Conversation