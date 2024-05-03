Pavement parking fines in Angus to start within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pavement parking fines in Angus to start within weeks

Drivers in the county could be fined up to £100 under the new rules.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Pavement parking will be enforced in Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pavement parking will be enforced in Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Drivers in Angus will face fines for pavement parking within weeks.

Offending motorists in the county will be warned and issued with advice if they are caught parking on pavements from Monday May 13.

But anyone caught from May 27 onwards with be issued with a fine.

The fine is £100, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

The fine will rise to £150 if not paid within 28 days.

Legislation introduced in December allows councils to enforce a pavement parking ban in an effort to make pavements more accessible and safe for pedestrians.

Angus drivers to be fined for pavement parking from May 27

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Our community enforcement wardens will start to enforce these new regulations from May 13.

“While we hope that all drivers are already obeying these rules, we will have a 14-day period of grace.

“During that time, warning notices will be handed out for offences, along with advice and information to the driver.

“This will be supported by more publicity to raise wider awareness of these new offences.

“After May 27, offences will be dealt with by way of a penalty charge notice.”

Angus pavement parking streets with exemptions

Angus Council has already identified streets that will be exempt from the rules.

These are:

Carnoustie

  • Balfour Place, parts of east and south sides
  • Collier Street, parts of south side
  • Maule Street, parts of south side
  • Millar Street, parts of south side
  • Terrace Road, parts of north and south side

Arbroath

  • A92 Marywell, part of east side
The one-way direction on Henry Street, Kirriemuir, will change under the new rules. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Kirriemuir

  • Henry Street, parts of south-east side, where it will be necessary to reverse the one-way traffic arrangements to ensure free traffic flow and maintain traffic safety
  • Kirk Wynd, parts of south-east side

Monifieth

  • Milton Park, part of south-west side

Pavement parking: What are the rules?

The Transport (Scotland) Act 2019  act makes it an offence to:

  • Park on pavements
  • Double park (a car is double parked if it is parked more than 50cm from the roadside or kerb)
  • Park over dropped kerb crossing points that are in place for cycle or pedestrian use
  • Park on grass verges, either between a pavement and the road, or to the rear of the pavement

The rules apply to public and private roads and are applicable for blue badge holders and taxis.

Exceptions include:

  • Emergency service and medical practitioners’ vehicles in an emergency
  • Vehicles being used to do works on roads or removals of obstructions
  • These exceptions apply to all the new parking offences.

Councils in Tayside, Fife and Stirling are enforcing the pavement parking ban in different ways.

More from Angus & The Mearns

rats at Andover primary
Angus primary school pupils 'spot rats in playground' as pest control called
AC/DC fans gather in Kirrie Square for the first day of Bonfest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Brexit wasn't a Highway to Hell': Rock chick Penny Mordaunt Bonfest banter as Kirrie…
The new Domino's on Castle Street in Forfar. Image: DC Thomson
Forfar Domino's serves up 30 new jobs as town outlet opens
Angus House council HQ. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Shock sale of Angus House council headquarters could be on the cards
Starbucks hopes to build on the site of the old Seaforth Hotel which was destroyed by fire in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Arbroath Starbucks plans upheld amid clarification calls
Margaret and Derek McArthur.
Monifieth couple caught in Dubai floods say holiday nearly descended into a 'riot'
89-year-old Bill Sturrock celebrates 50 years of the craft shop set up by his wife, Helene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Letham craft shop celebrates half a century as 89-year-old Bill's famous pancakes go down…
Arron Eggie's dog attacked a pony in Elm Street, Kirriemuir. Image: Instagram/ DC Thomson.
Night-mare on Elm Street — XL Bully attacked horse in Kirriemuir
Rescuers in Brechin's River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA
Angus receives £6.9m Storm Babet destruction payout
Left to right: Ben and Richard Megahy of Simon Howie in Perth.
Perth, Dundee and Angus butchers selected for Team GB squad ahead of 'Butchery Olympics'

Conversation