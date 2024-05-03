Pavement parking fines in Angus to start within weeks

Drivers in Angus will face fines for pavement parking within weeks.

Offending motorists in the county will be warned and issued with advice if they are caught parking on pavements from Monday May 13.

But anyone caught from May 27 onwards with be issued with a fine.

The fine is £100, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

The fine will rise to £150 if not paid within 28 days.

Legislation introduced in December allows councils to enforce a pavement parking ban in an effort to make pavements more accessible and safe for pedestrians.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Our community enforcement wardens will start to enforce these new regulations from May 13.

“While we hope that all drivers are already obeying these rules, we will have a 14-day period of grace.

“During that time, warning notices will be handed out for offences, along with advice and information to the driver.

“This will be supported by more publicity to raise wider awareness of these new offences.

“After May 27, offences will be dealt with by way of a penalty charge notice.”

Angus pavement parking streets with exemptions

Angus Council has already identified streets that will be exempt from the rules.

These are:

Carnoustie

Balfour Place, parts of east and south sides

Collier Street, parts of south side

Maule Street, parts of south side

Millar Street, parts of south side

Terrace Road, parts of north and south side

Arbroath

A92 Marywell, part of east side

Kirriemuir

Henry Street, parts of south-east side, where it will be necessary to reverse the one-way traffic arrangements to ensure free traffic flow and maintain traffic safety

Kirk Wynd, parts of south-east side

Monifieth

Milton Park, part of south-west side

Pavement parking: What are the rules?

The Transport (Scotland) Act 2019 act makes it an offence to:

Park on pavements

Double park (a car is double parked if it is parked more than 50cm from the roadside or kerb)

Park over dropped kerb crossing points that are in place for cycle or pedestrian use

Park on grass verges, either between a pavement and the road, or to the rear of the pavement

The rules apply to public and private roads and are applicable for blue badge holders and taxis.

Exceptions include:

Emergency service and medical practitioners’ vehicles in an emergency

Vehicles being used to do works on roads or removals of obstructions

These exceptions apply to all the new parking offences.

Councils in Tayside, Fife and Stirling are enforcing the pavement parking ban in different ways.