Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man taken to hospital after Kirriemuir motorcycle crash

Emergency services were called to the Glamis Road area of the town shortly before 9.30am on Sunday.

By Laura Devlin and Lindsey Hamilton
Police were called to the incident on Sunday morning. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
A man has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in Kirriemuir.

Emergency services were called to the Glamis Road area of the town shortly before 9.30 on Sunday morning.

Witnesses described seeing two ambulances at the incident, which happened near the campsite for Bonfest – the annual festival which honours the late AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott.

The road was shut after the crash. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.

The road was shut by police in the aftermath of the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.20am on Sunday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on Glamis Road, Kirriemuir.

“A man was taken to hospital by ambulance and recovery has been arranged.”

