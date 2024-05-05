Great pictures as families flock to Barry Mill duck race

Barry Mill’s popular duck races pulled in the crowds for a day of family fun.

The event is one of the most popular on the calendar of the attraction near Carnoustie.

Barry Mill is a working 19th century mill run by the National Trust for Scotland.

And on Sunday all eyes were on the Barry Burn for an afternoon of duck racing.

Visitors have plenty other activities to keep them occupied between the eight different races staged during the day.

It included poetry and craft stalls.

And a range of local food outfits served up an array of treats.

The duck race fun was captured by Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards.