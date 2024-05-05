Great pictures as families flock to Barry Mill duck race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Great pictures as families flock to Barry Mill duck race

The annual duck races are one of the most popular events at the National Trust for Scotland's Barry Mill in Angus.

Duck catcher extraordinaire Chris Erskine scoops up the field. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Duck catcher extraordinaire Chris Erskine scoops up the field. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Barry Mill’s popular duck races pulled in the crowds for a day of family fun.

The event is one of the most popular on the calendar of the attraction near Carnoustie.

Barry Mill is a working 19th century mill run by the National Trust for Scotland.

And on Sunday all eyes were on the Barry Burn for an afternoon of duck racing.

Visitors have plenty other activities to keep them occupied between the eight different races staged during the day.

It included poetry and craft stalls.

And a range of local food outfits served up an array of treats.

The duck race fun was captured by Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards.

Barry Mill duck races
The crowds watch the ducks heading downstream.
A family at Barry Mill duck races.
Riley Johnstone, 3, with parents Kevin and Kate Johnstone ready for the racing.
Children at Barry Mill duck races near Carnoustie.
Willing on the winner!
Barry Mill family fun duck racing event.
Cameron MacKay, 3, in his mini waders spots his duck in the water.
Plastic ducks at Barry Mill family fun event.
The plastic ducks are released for the racing.
Duck racing at NTS Barry Mill in Angus.
Looking out for the winner.
Youngsters at Barry Mill duck race family fun event.
Best pals Nancy McRae and Aimee Burnett, both 9, enjoying their day out in the sun.
Dad and daughter at Barry Mill family duck racing event.
James Allen with daughter Isla, 2, have a rest between races.
Barry Mill family duck race event in Angus.
That winning feeling for Nyona Nicol, whose duck was for her six-week-old grandson Freddie.
Barry Mill family fund day at duck racing event.
The busy scene at Barry Mill.
Barry Mill NTS family duck race day.
Release the ducks!
Duck racing at Barry Mill National Trust attraction in Angus.
Excitement builds.
Friends at Barry Mill duck races.
Best friends Nancy McRae and Aimee Burnett, both 9, take a break from the duck racing action.
Duck racing at Barry Mill near Carnoustie.
Gathering up the ducks at the finish line.
Families at Barry Mill duck races.
Families line the burn to see the ducks go by.
Duck races at Barry MIll in Angus.
Capturing the action on the Barry Burn.
Dad and daughter at Angus duck racing event.
James Allen and two-year-old daughter Isla enjoy their day.

