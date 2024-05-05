Angus wild swimmer stunned as video of ‘elusive’ otter on Monifieth beach goes viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus wild swimmer stunned as video of ‘elusive’ otter on Monifieth beach goes viral

The footage of the mammal in full flight has been watched more than 20,000 times.

By Stephen Eighteen
Carol O'Rourke and Anna Kaftandzhiev saw the otter at Monifieth beach.
Carol O'Rourke and Anna Kaftandzhiev saw the otter at Monifieth beach. Image: Carol O'Rourke

A wild swimmer from Carnoustie was left stunned by the sudden appearance of an otter on Monifieth beach.

Carol O’Rourke, 41, was about to go on a regular “ocean dip” with friend Anna Kaftandzhiev on Saturday at 7am when she spotted the rare sight of the mammal in full flight.

The video she captured of the otter has been shared more than 20,000 times on the Our Monifieth Facebook page.

“I have never seen anything like it before,” said Carol.

She also posted on X on Sunday: “Otter-ly stunned to see this wee visitor on the beach at Monifieth yesterday morning as we headed for a swim.”

Otter spotted on Monifieth beach

Carol told The Courier how the sighting came about.

“We spotted him from afar,” she said.

Otter on Monifieth beach
The otter entered the sea after being spotted in Monifieth beach. Image: Carol O’Rourke

“It was quite misty and the tide was quite far out.

“And he was just having a wander along the shoreline.

“What was really interesting was that there was a flock of birds circling him, which is what alerted me to him. Something was there.

“I don’t know if they were interested in him going fishing or were trying to chase him away.

“He just had a wander. He didn’t get too close to us – we didn’t get too close to him.

“And then he headed into the water.”

Swim took place in Carnoustie instead

The otter’s appearance sparked a hasty change of plans.

“It was a nice start to our day but we then decided not to have our swim at Monifieth,” Carol revealed.

“He looked amazing but he is still a wild animal so we felt we should give him his space.

“So we got our swim in Carnoustie instead.”

Carol was pleasantly surprised by the interest her footage generated on various Facebook pages.

“Many people my age, and probably older, all said they had never seen one,” she said.

“Otters do live in the waterways but they are quite elusive so seeing one of them running along the beach was quite rare.

“People seemed to like seeing it because it was unusual.”

