Pictures as Brechin Rotary golf day hits the fairways for MND Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pictures as Brechin Rotary golf day hits the fairways for MND Scotland

The successful event at Brechin Golf Club has raised more than £55,000 in the past two years.

The Carnegie Fuels team of (from left) Rhys Bailey, Kyllum Wilkinson, Dylan Carnegie and Kevin Whitecross ready to tee off. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Carnegie Fuels team of (from left) Rhys Bailey, Kyllum Wilkinson, Dylan Carnegie and Kevin Whitecross ready to tee off. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Brechin Rotary Club is on course for another cracking charity total after their successful weekend golf day.

The event has raised more than £55,000 for MND Scotland in the past two years.

And the impressive total will be boosted by the golf day income as well as the proceeds of a charity auction which still has a few days left to run.

Brechin Rotary Club charity golf day
Gus Towns, Brian Alexander, Ken Ferguson and Gary Ross ready to tee off at Brechin. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The club’s small but dedicated membership is coming off the back of a busy project supporting Brechin households impacted by Storm Babet.

It has helped more than 100 families with the delivery of over 700 vital household items.

The project is still ongoing in partnership with Brechin Buccaneers.

Huge community support

Golf day organiser Ross Allison, a Rotarian and Brechin Golf Club captain said: “It’s been a very busy period for the club with our response to Storm Babet.

“But we could not refuse to take up the challenge and organise our golf event. Once again we are so grateful for the donations of auction items and raffle prizes.

Brechin Rotary Club charity golf
The Brechin Arms team of (from left) Ross Smith, Michael Simms, Corry Hill and Logan Simms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We chose to continue to support MND Scotland due to our close awareness of the disease and it’s impact on the local community.”

The Angus town was devastated by the loss of 42-year-old Aaron Souttar to MND in 2022.

Aaron was a Brechin Golf Club champion and the brother of international footballers Harry and John.

He is remembered at Brechin with a memorial bench on the Trinity course.

The online auction runs until May 9

More than 30 lots include family tickets to Brechin Caledonian Railway’s Polar Express, Brechin City hospitality and a selection of golf four-balls at Scottish courses.

A signed Harry Souttar Leicester City strip is one of several pieces of sporting memorabilia, including a signed Scotland rugby team shirt and football boots from James Tavernier of Rangers and Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

You can bid on the auction lots at www.jumblebee.co.uk/brechinrotarycharitygolfevent2024

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured the action at Brechin.

Brechin charity golf day
Dingbro team member Callum Marr watches his opening drive.
Brechin charity golf day for MND Scotland
Jackie Williamson (left) and Aria Kennedy helped out the Rotary Club on the day.
Brechin Golf Club Rotary day for MND Scotland.
Andrew Piekorshi of Team Dingbro on the tee.
Team at Brechin Rotary Club charity golf day.
Iain Shand, John Shand, Alisa Shand (Aaron Souttar’s sister) and Scott Ford on the course.
Brechin Rotary Club charity golf day for MND
The Carnegie Fuels line-up of Rhys Bailey, Kyllum Wilkinson, Dylan Carnegie and Kevin Whitecross.
Golfer tees off at Brechin Rotary Club annual golf day.
Daniel Wells tees off for Team Dingbro.
Brechin Rotary Club MND Scotland funbraising golf day.
Aria Kennedy alongside Brechin City FC Team members, Kevin Chattier, Murray Smith, Marc Scott, Wayne Clark and helper Jackie Williamson.
Brechin charity golf day for MND Scotland
Danny Taylor of Team Dingbro keeps an eye on his opening shot.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Gavin Ross
Forfar sex pest dropped trousers to police after brandishing wooden brush in Factory Shop
Jay Buchan
Paedophile hunter sentenced six years after chaotic Forfar confrontation
Lochside tennis courts are beside the Forfar skatepark. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Time up for old Forfar tennis courts?
The new 1,200-pupil secondary will open in 2025. Image: NORR Architects
Developer cash saves Angus Council raiding reserves for £66.5m Monifieth High
Carol O'Rourke and Anna Kaftandzhiev saw the otter at Monifieth beach.
Angus wild swimmer stunned as video of 'elusive' otter on Monifieth beach goes viral
Duck catcher extraordinaire Chris Erskine scoops up the field. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Great pictures as families flock to Barry Mill duck race
Six-year-olds David Brown (left) and Joe Ritchie have a seat in one of the machines. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Angus classic tractor run hits the road for MND Scotland
Flood alert for Tayside, Dundee and Angus as heavy rain forecast
The scene of the motorcycle crash in the Glamis Road area
Man taken to hospital after Kirriemuir motorcycle crash
Darin Bell and Brian Lyons or Arbroath group Pepperpot
'Phenomenal' response as Arbroath duo's Euro 2024 song gets 12k+ views
2