Pictures as Brechin Rotary golf day hits the fairways for MND Scotland

Brechin Rotary Club is on course for another cracking charity total after their successful weekend golf day.

The event has raised more than £55,000 for MND Scotland in the past two years.

And the impressive total will be boosted by the golf day income as well as the proceeds of a charity auction which still has a few days left to run.

The club’s small but dedicated membership is coming off the back of a busy project supporting Brechin households impacted by Storm Babet.

It has helped more than 100 families with the delivery of over 700 vital household items.

The project is still ongoing in partnership with Brechin Buccaneers.

Huge community support

Golf day organiser Ross Allison, a Rotarian and Brechin Golf Club captain said: “It’s been a very busy period for the club with our response to Storm Babet.

“But we could not refuse to take up the challenge and organise our golf event. Once again we are so grateful for the donations of auction items and raffle prizes.

“We chose to continue to support MND Scotland due to our close awareness of the disease and it’s impact on the local community.”

The Angus town was devastated by the loss of 42-year-old Aaron Souttar to MND in 2022.

Aaron was a Brechin Golf Club champion and the brother of international footballers Harry and John.

He is remembered at Brechin with a memorial bench on the Trinity course.

The online auction runs until May 9

More than 30 lots include family tickets to Brechin Caledonian Railway’s Polar Express, Brechin City hospitality and a selection of golf four-balls at Scottish courses.

A signed Harry Souttar Leicester City strip is one of several pieces of sporting memorabilia, including a signed Scotland rugby team shirt and football boots from James Tavernier of Rangers and Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

You can bid on the auction lots at www.jumblebee.co.uk/brechinrotarycharitygolfevent2024

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall captured the action at Brechin.