Drivers fume as lane on A90 near Dundee STILL closed – nearly five months after ‘significant’ storm damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Drivers fume as lane on A90 near Dundee STILL closed – nearly five months after ‘significant’ storm damage

Commuters say the continued closure is a 'massive inconvenience'.

By Andrew Robson
The roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Forfar
The roadworks on the A90, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

One lane of the A90 between Forfar and Dundee has been closed for months – without any work taking place.

The left lane of the southbound carriageway close to the Gateside turn-off has been coned off since December 28.

Amey – who manages the road on behalf of Transport Scotland – has revealed why the lane closure is in place.

Lane closed between Forfar and Dundee since Storm Gerrit

They say the traffic management system was introduced following “significant damage” to the road during Storm Gerrit.

Flooding forced the road to close in both directions in December before it reopened with a lane closure on the southbound carriageway.

The left-hand lane has remained closed since.

The A90 is down to one lane. Image:
The carriageway is down to one lane. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It comes as road users complained about the lack of work taking place on the busy road.

One driver – who commutes from Forfar to Dundee – said: “For months a lane has been closed but no work is taking place.

“It’s a huge inconvenience to motorists who use the road daily.

“It’s a joke the lane has been closed for this length of time and no works have taken place – it’s like they forgot about it.”

A90 lane closed to ‘protect’ damaged road structure

Amey said the lane closure has “not significantly impacted” traffic.

An Amey spokesperson said: “The temporary traffic management was implemented at a section of the A90 in Angus, near Gateside, following significant damages to the road structure and other infrastructure during unprecedented rainfall from storm events which affected the Dundee and Angus areas over the winter period.

The road has been done to one lane for months.
The road has been down to one lane for months. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Due to the extent of damages, the closure remains in place to protect the affected area and allow ongoing investigation and survey work to be safely undertaken.

“Any work of this kind requires suitable weather and, as we come out of the winter period, works will be progressed to allow repairs to begin.

“We continue to monitor traffic flows at this section of the trunk road closely, which has not been significantly impacted by the lane closures currently in place.

“We apologise to road users for any inconvenience these essential works may cause.”

Angus Council has also been contacted for comment.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Marcel Pelechac
Arbroath bar staff hid after man produced knife in pub and said 'I need…
Leonora Meek on her 100th birthday with Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers (left) and Depute Angus Provost Linda Clark. Image: Lunan Court Care Home
Family remember 'remarkable' Angus centenarian Nora Meek who died two weeks after 100th birthday
Floodwater outside Laura's home in Brechin.
Angus chief executive's concern after Forfar councillor told to submit FOI request for 'basic…
3
Forfar Loch Country Park landfill is being uncovered during sewer main works. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied
50-year-old rubbish resurfaces during Forfar Loch Country Park sewer works
Arbroath McDonald's
Angus child rapist who molested girl after McDonald’s trips said: ‘I’m a monster’
David Norman at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus Audi driver was almost six times over limit on inter-town booze run
Woman to appear in Forfar Sheriff Court on fraud charges
Woman who 'befriended elderly people in Forfar then financially exploited them' charged
The new crematorium would sit on the B951 north east of Carmyllie Hall (right). Image: Google
Angus farmer behind failed Carmyllie crematorium bid to appeal planning refusal
Angus House, the council's headquarters in Forfar.
Council leader says "let's get to market" over possible sale of Angus House Forfar…
Laura Demontis and her sons were rescued from their home in Brechin.
Angus bid to declare housing emergency thrown out by SNP administration
3

Conversation