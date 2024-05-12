Drivers fume as lane on A90 near Dundee STILL closed – nearly five months after ‘significant’ storm damage

One lane of the A90 between Forfar and Dundee has been closed for months – without any work taking place.

The left lane of the southbound carriageway close to the Gateside turn-off has been coned off since December 28.

Amey – who manages the road on behalf of Transport Scotland – has revealed why the lane closure is in place.

Lane closed between Forfar and Dundee since Storm Gerrit

They say the traffic management system was introduced following “significant damage” to the road during Storm Gerrit.

Flooding forced the road to close in both directions in December before it reopened with a lane closure on the southbound carriageway.

The left-hand lane has remained closed since.

It comes as road users complained about the lack of work taking place on the busy road.

One driver – who commutes from Forfar to Dundee – said: “For months a lane has been closed but no work is taking place.

“It’s a huge inconvenience to motorists who use the road daily.

“It’s a joke the lane has been closed for this length of time and no works have taken place – it’s like they forgot about it.”

A90 lane closed to ‘protect’ damaged road structure

Amey said the lane closure has “not significantly impacted” traffic.

An Amey spokesperson said: “The temporary traffic management was implemented at a section of the A90 in Angus, near Gateside, following significant damages to the road structure and other infrastructure during unprecedented rainfall from storm events which affected the Dundee and Angus areas over the winter period.

“Due to the extent of damages, the closure remains in place to protect the affected area and allow ongoing investigation and survey work to be safely undertaken.

“Any work of this kind requires suitable weather and, as we come out of the winter period, works will be progressed to allow repairs to begin.

“We continue to monitor traffic flows at this section of the trunk road closely, which has not been significantly impacted by the lane closures currently in place.

“We apologise to road users for any inconvenience these essential works may cause.”

Angus Council has also been contacted for comment.