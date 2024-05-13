227-year old symbol of Carnoustie survives as storm-damaged historic Dibble Tree sprouts new life

A living symbol of Carnoustie’s origins is rising again after fears it had been claimed by Storm Gerrit.

The famous Dibble Tree suffered serious damage in the late December storm.

There were fears the 227-year-old Ferrier Street willow might have to be completely removed.

It is said to have grown from a dibble stick left in the ground by Carnoustie’s founding father Tammas Louson.

And the tree’s tenacity has emerged in the form of new growth from the heavily cut trunk.

Experts who cut back the specimen after its limbs were smashed by Gerrit predicted the willow would survive.

The famous tree’s reach is also expanding across Carnoustie and beyond.

Cuttings which were saved in the storm disaster are also now growing in local gardens.

So local gardeners and historians are delighted the Dibble Tree will remain a totem of the town.

Dibble Tree cuttings in town rest garden

Alec Edwards of Colourful Carnoustie said its story is set to run for many more years.

“The church brought some on and sold them at a fundraising event,” he said.

“I’m also bringing some on for people to buy on the the town gala day in July.

“Some dibbles have been planted beside the tree and others in a ring behind the Lowson bench in the rest garden,” added Alec.

“And the new and old rest garden beds have been covered with all the chippings from the tree. There’s a lot of life still left in the tree!”

Louson bought what many had thought was poor quality ground between Easthaven and Barry

And the quick-growing willow took root when he left a dibble stick in the ground while planting potatoes.

The famous tree grew from the stick – and with it the Angus community.

Generations of the Louson – later Lowson – family lived in the cottage built by Tammas nearby.

They included his great-great-grandson David Lowson, who died in 2023 at the age of 102.

The tree also survived a 19th century lightning strike which almost split it to its roots.