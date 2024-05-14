Angus mum, 51, who suffered stroke on holiday ‘told she had to fly home or lose insurance cover’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus mum, 51, who suffered stroke on holiday ‘told she had to fly home or lose insurance cover’

Vicki Topen's insurance firm disagreed with the views of medics in Turkey.

By Ben MacDonald
Vicki Topen suffered a stroke during a holiday in Turkey
Vicki had been enjoying her holiday with husband Liam, sons Rhys and Blair and Rhys's partner Kasey. Image: Vicki Topen

An Angus mum who suffered a stroke on holiday was told she would lose her insurance cover unless she flew home – despite being warned she could have a second stroke if she got on a plane.

Vicki Topen, 51, from Carmyllie, took unwell while visiting Antalya in Turkey with husband Liam, sons Rhys and Blair, and Rhys’s partner Kasey.

Vicki was issued with a no-fly certificate by medics in Turkey, who warned she could suffer another stroke if she flew before May 26.

However, her insurance firm, Tesco Bank, said its own experts disagreed and believed she was capable of flying home.

The company warned her it would be unable to cover her if she chose to stay in Turkey to recover.

‘Doctors didn’t want me in the air before May 26’

She said: “Last Wednesday I was feeling a numbness along my left-hand side from my face to my hip.

“I went in for a CT scan and an MRI, which showed that I had a blood clot in my brain.

“I’ve been given blood thinners that I will probably keep taking for the rest of my life.

“I was told that the doctors (in Turkey) did not want me in the air before May 26 and if I did, there may be a high likelihood of it happening again, and I may not come out of it.

“We called the insurance company, who verbally agreed to authorise an extension.

“Then on Friday, we were told that they had decided against it as they felt it wasn’t as severe as they were told.

Vicki and Liam. Image: Vicki Topen

“We were told we had to leave on Saturday or they would declare our insurance invalid.

“It caused me to have a major panic attack, which felt even worse than the stroke.

“It put us under a lot of stress.”

Tesco Bank, part of the Axa group, gave Vicki an extra day to discuss her case.

MSP Liam Kerr, along with The Courier, then contacted the firm to raise Vicki’s concerns.

The company has now agreed to extend its cover to allow Vicki more time to recuperate.

Insurer to cover costs of Turkey recuperation

A Tesco Bank spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry to hear that Mrs Topen has fallen ill while on holiday.

“Our team of specialist aviation medical professionals has confirmed Mrs Topen is fit to travel, but we recognise her reluctance to do so given local medical advice.

“We are focused on supporting Mrs Topen with her medical needs and return home following a further period of recuperation in Turkey, for which her travel insurance policy with Tesco Bank will cover the costs.”

Vicki said she was grateful for The Courier’s intervention.

Vicki has been allowed to stay in Turkey to recuperate. Image: Vicki Topen

She added: “We are also grateful to our family, friends, interpreters from the hospital and our neurologist as well as the manager and all the staff at the Rixos Sungate hotel.

“Without them, it might have been a totally different outcome.”

Mr Kerr, Scottish Conservatives MSP for North East Scotland, said: “This has been a horrible experience for a family who should have been making holiday memories to cherish.

“The process has added unnecessary stress to recovery from a serious brain injury.

“Taking out holiday insurance is meant to give peace of mind to people on their travels.

MSP Liam Kerr. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It’s about cutting down risk – so I’m surprised anyone would put a family through a potentially dangerous journey like this.

“In the unlikely event something goes wrong during a holiday, people need to know the insurance policy has them covered.

“I’m delighted this has been resolved.”

