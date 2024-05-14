Five new houses approved for land beside former Brechin primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five new houses approved for land beside former Brechin primary school

The properties will be built on sloping land beside the old Andover primary which closed more than 25 years ago.

By Graham Brown
Planners issued a delegated approval for new homes on the site of the former Andover Primary School. Image: Voigt Architects
Planners issued a delegated approval for new homes on the site of the former Andover Primary School. Image: Voigt Architects

Angus planning officials have cleared the way for five new houses beside a former Brechin primary school.

The homes will be built on a sloping site at Nursery Lane.

The ground was part of the old Andover Primary School site.

Andover closed in closed in 1998 and was replaced by a new school.

The main school building is B-listed and dates back to 1859.

New housing planned for former Andover primary school in Brechin.
How the new houses would sit beside the old Andover primary. Image: Voigt Architects

It was subsequently converted into ten flats.

But parcels of land around the old school have remained undeveloped.

Previous permission allowed for five houses on land north of the school, ten apartments within the school and six houses within the current site to give 21 on the overall area.

Now, Carnoustie firm Redwood Retreats has received the green light for a reduced scheme of five detached properties on the site south of the school.

It slopes away from the old primary with views over the south of the town.

There were four objections to the plan.

Although neighbours welcomed the redevelopment of the ground, they raised concerns around privacy, the impact on the old school building and road safety.

New houses approved for Andover primary school site in Brechin.
The five new homes will sit to the south of the B-listed school building. Image: Voigt Architects
Former Andover primary in Brechin housing approval
An architect’s impression of the entrance to the new site. Image: Voigt Architects

Planners said the application was compatible with the local development plan.

“The proposal has been amended to reduce the number and layout of the houses,” they added.

“These amendments are considered to lessen the impact of the proposals on neighbouring property.

“Each house would have adequate car parking and the road service has no objection to the proposal.”

The application was approved by council officials under delegated powers.

