Five new houses approved for land beside former Brechin primary school

Angus planning officials have cleared the way for five new houses beside a former Brechin primary school.

The homes will be built on a sloping site at Nursery Lane.

The ground was part of the old Andover Primary School site.

Andover closed in closed in 1998 and was replaced by a new school.

The main school building is B-listed and dates back to 1859.

It was subsequently converted into ten flats.

But parcels of land around the old school have remained undeveloped.

Previous permission allowed for five houses on land north of the school, ten apartments within the school and six houses within the current site to give 21 on the overall area.

Now, Carnoustie firm Redwood Retreats has received the green light for a reduced scheme of five detached properties on the site south of the school.

It slopes away from the old primary with views over the south of the town.

There were four objections to the plan.

Although neighbours welcomed the redevelopment of the ground, they raised concerns around privacy, the impact on the old school building and road safety.

Planners said the application was compatible with the local development plan.

“The proposal has been amended to reduce the number and layout of the houses,” they added.

“These amendments are considered to lessen the impact of the proposals on neighbouring property.

“Each house would have adequate car parking and the road service has no objection to the proposal.”

The application was approved by council officials under delegated powers.