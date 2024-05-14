Target date set for new Monifieth McDonald’s opening after replacement restaurant approved

McDonald’s is ready to go with the rebuild of the Ethiebeaton Park outlet in Angus destroyed by fire last year.

And the franchisee behind the operation has revealed the target date for re-opening the busy restaurant beside the A92 near Dundee.

It comes after detailed plans for the replacement drive-thru and restaurant were approved by Angus planners.

An ice machine fault sparked the devastating blaze last November.

Fire crews spent ten hours tackling the fire, which left the roadside building gutted.

The dangerous state of the building saw the site cleared almost immediately.

Now, McDonald’s plans for a slightly larger restaurant on the same site have been approved by Angus planners.

The proposals were given the go ahead under delegated powers.

It will occupy almost the same footprint as before.

But the new design will improve the restaurant’s drive-thru and maximise kitchen space.

Inside there will be seating for around 90 customers.

The Monifieth outlet originally opened in 1999.

Monifieth McDonald’s awaiting building warrant

Tayside franchisee Nick McPartland said he was pleased with the planning approval for the new restaurant.

“A building warrant has now been submitted and I am hopeful that will be approved as soon as possible,” he said.

“As soon as we get that we will get on site.

“Angus Council have been very supportive from the start.

“If everything goes according to plan we will hopefully be open by November.”

Mr McPartland hopes to return the staff complement at the restaurant to around 130.

Many have been employed in other McDonald’s in the area since the fire.

But around 30, mostly part-time posts including students, did not take up roles elsewhere.

“Most have said that when we re-open they hope to come back,” added Mr McPartland.