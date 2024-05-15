20-metre 5G Monifieth phone mast refused planning permission AGAIN

A four-year planning saga around a 20-metre high Monifieth mobile phone mast could be heading back to the Scottish Government for a second time.

EE and Hutchison UK want to site the pole on a grass island at a bus stop on Victoria Street, beside the former Ashludie Hospital.

They said the 5G mast would be vital for home working in the wake of Covid-19.

But locals have fought a relentless campaign against the bid.

They say alternative sites have not been properly investigated.

And opponents claim elderly residents have endured years of sleepless nights worrying about the proposal.

It has led to a game of planning cat and mouse between the applicants and objectors.

Now the case could land back in Holyrood after Angus councillors defied their own planning officials to throw out the application.

Case history of Monifieth mast bid

It is the second time the council has blocked the proposal.

May 2020: Officers refuse the scheme under delegated powers.

The principal concern was that the applicant had not adequately demonstrated why other alternative sites, including potential mast share had been discounted.

October 2020: Scottish Ministers uphold appeal against refusal.

The case reporter said that although the proposed mast would have an adverse impact on general visual amenity, this would mainly affect passers-by on Victoria Street and therefore be relatively fleeting.

November 2023: Further application lodged by EE and Hutchison UK for prior notification of development following appeal success.

Back before councillors for consideration

On Thursday, the application came back before Angus development standards councillors with a conditional approval recommendation.

Planning officer Alan Hunter said that it was his view the mast would be a “detrimental feature” on the street scene.

But he told councillors the previous appeal outcome meant it was being recommended for approval.

Several locals addressed the committee, claiming the council had let residents down in their handling of the issue.

One said: “You must have a moral compass – do you really want elderly people worried that they go to bed thinking about this?”

Planning chairman goes against officials

The concerns led planning convener David Cheape to reject the conditional approval recommendation.

He said: “We’re not bound by the earlier decision. The approval granted by the previous appeal has expired.

“Since then a 20m mast has been erected 420m north of the application site. This, I believe, presents opportunities (for mast sharing).

“Rarely do I differ in opinion from my professional colleagues but I’m minded to refuse this application.”

And Monifieth councillor Craig Fotheringham added: “This is clearly the wrong site. Other sites need to be investigated.”

But Montrose member Bill Duff warned a knockback would simply send the proposal back to Edinburgh.

“I don’t doubt there’s a lot of local opposition to this,” he said.

“However, the previous decision by the Reporter is a material consideration.

“If we refuse this it will be appealed again. And given it’s been granted once it will almost certainly be approved again on appeal.

“For me that’s not a sensible position.”

He added: “There’s one of these poles on Northesk Road in Montrose and you don’t notice it. It’s part of the street furniture.”

Councillors voted 8 to 4 to refuse the application.