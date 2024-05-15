Berryhill solar farm granted two-year extension for work to start on 50MW Angus project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Berryhill solar farm granted two-year extension for work to start on 50MW Angus project

The major Sidlaws renewables scheme was consented on appeal in 2022 and will generate enough solar energy to power the equivalent of one in three Angus homes.

By Graham Brown
Berryhill near Fowlis will be one of Scotland's largest solar farms. Image: DC Thomson
Berryhill near Fowlis will be one of Scotland's largest solar farms. Image: DC Thomson

Developers behind one of Scotland’s biggest solar schemes on Angus farmland have been granted a two-year extension to the project start date.

The 50MW Berryhill scheme was approved in 2022 after an Angus Council planning refusal was successfully appealed to the Scottish Government.

It will sit on land south of the Piperdam resort and west of Fowlis village.

Those behind the project say it will generate enough energy to power around 12,500 homes – the equivalent of a third of all the houses in Angus.

But there have been delays in securing a grid connection.

berryhill solar farm application
The Berryhil solar farm site sits west of Fowlis village. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Berryhill Solar Farm Ltd was told it must start work on the project within three years.

If the scheme did not commence by 2025 planning permission would lapse.

And the company would have to submit a new application.

Berryhill grid connection contract delayed

A senior project manager for developer Solar 2 described Berryhill as a “significant achievement” for Scotland’s renewable industry.

Perth-based John Moisey said: “It is a significant contribution from the Angus area towards Scotland’s net zero goals.”

He said the original grid extension had been contracted for October 2024.

“Since permission was granted the distribution network operator has adjusted the timeline to the later date of August 2026.”

Development standards councillors considered the extension application this week.

They said it was an “entirely reasonable” request.

The committee heard there are no other changes planned for the solar farm in terms of the equipment and layout which was approved.

Berryhill solar farm start date extension granted.
Community consultation events were held as part of the Berryhill planning process. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Planning official Alan Hunter said: “To emphasise, the applicant could implement the current permission immediately.

“If they proposed different technology, to increase the capacity that’s a different matter. That may well require a different application.

“And if the output for the development exceeds 50MW the consenting process for the development would be different.”

Committee convener David Cheape said: “The applicant could simply go along and put a spade in the ground, pause and then re-start work when they have a grid connection.”

Mr Moisey told councillors it would be “disingenuous” to make a token start to Berryhill and then put it on hold.

“We try to make everything line up the right way,” he said.

Construction work should begin in earnest around 18 months prior to the connection to the grid.

And the committee was advised that the 40-year permission for the solar farm to operate does not kick in until the point when the first green energy is generated.

“Common sense” request for time extension

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes said: “I think it’s entirely appropriate for the applicant to want to delay construction.

“For a start it costs an awful lot of money to put up this solar farm and they need to have income to do that.

“There’s no point putting panels in place until you are ready to generate, it’s common sense.”

Sidlaws member Lloyd Melville added: “This is a completely reasonable request.

“We need to do everything we can to make it easier for people to generate renewable energy so I wholeheartedly support this.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to grant the two-year extension.

Conversation