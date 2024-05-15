Marykirk residents thanked for patience during Storm Babet repair as A937 re-opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marykirk residents thanked for patience during Storm Babet repair as A937 re-opens

The stretch of road near Marykirk Bridge was washed away by the force of the River North Esk.

By Graham Brown
The A937 south of Marykirk required major repairs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The A937 south of Marykirk required major repairs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Residents of Marykirk have been thanked for their patience after the key A937 commuter route re-opened following Storm Babet repairs.

A curve in the carriageway between the village and Marykirk Bridge was washed away in the torrent of the River North Esk last October.

The road then suffered further damage in other winter storms.

Locals feared it might be later this summer before the reinstatement project was completed.

Recent drone footage revealed the extent of work required to repair the A937.

It’s a busy commuter route to and from the A90 Laurencekirk junction on the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

But Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the road is now fully open again.

A council spokesperson said: “Our thanks go to principal contractor WM Donald Ltd who have done an exceptional job in a short space of time to get the route repaired and back in use for the local community.

Styorm Babet Marykirk A937 damage
Storm Babet destroyed part of the carriageway near Marykirk Bridge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“And of course to our own crews who did the overlay of the carriageway and the surfacing of the footway, as well as undertaking inspections as soon as the works were completed.

“This closure has had a significant impact on the local community, both for residents and businesses.

“We do appreciate your patience and understanding as the design work and repairs were undertaken.

“The section of road was badly damaged by flooding back in October and again at the start of this year.

“The completed works included scour protection to mitigate the impact during future events.”

Drivers heading north from Angus were also hit by the Storm Babet closure of the A92 North Water Bridge outside Montrose.

