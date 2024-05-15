Marykirk residents thanked for patience during Storm Babet repair as A937 re-opens

Residents of Marykirk have been thanked for their patience after the key A937 commuter route re-opened following Storm Babet repairs.

A curve in the carriageway between the village and Marykirk Bridge was washed away in the torrent of the River North Esk last October.

The road then suffered further damage in other winter storms.

Locals feared it might be later this summer before the reinstatement project was completed.

Recent drone footage revealed the extent of work required to repair the A937.

It’s a busy commuter route to and from the A90 Laurencekirk junction on the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

But Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the road is now fully open again.

A council spokesperson said: “Our thanks go to principal contractor WM Donald Ltd who have done an exceptional job in a short space of time to get the route repaired and back in use for the local community.

“And of course to our own crews who did the overlay of the carriageway and the surfacing of the footway, as well as undertaking inspections as soon as the works were completed.

“This closure has had a significant impact on the local community, both for residents and businesses.

“We do appreciate your patience and understanding as the design work and repairs were undertaken.

“The section of road was badly damaged by flooding back in October and again at the start of this year.

“The completed works included scour protection to mitigate the impact during future events.”

Drivers heading north from Angus were also hit by the Storm Babet closure of the A92 North Water Bridge outside Montrose.