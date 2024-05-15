Arbroath Wetherspoons pulls plug on raised outdoor seating idea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath Wetherspoons pulls plug on raised outdoor seating idea

The Corn Exchange previously lodged a planning application for permanent raised seating outside the busy Market Place pub.

By Graham Brown
Design images of the Corn Exchange outdoor seating areas. Image: Harrison Ince Architects
Design images of the Corn Exchange outdoor seating areas. Image: Harrison Ince Architects

Pub giant J D Wetherspoon has dropped a plan for raised seating outside its popular Arbroath town centre outlet.

In January, a series of images revealed how the permanent outdoor drinking areas at the Corn Exchange in Market Place might look.

The long-established venue already has outside seating.

Corn Exchange pub in Arbroath.
The Corn Exchange is a popular pub in Arbroath. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

But the pub wanted to build those up and surround them with glass balustrades.

However, Angus Council roads chiefs objected to the proposal.

Historic Environment Scotland also weighed into the debate.

And although it did not formally object, the heritage agency had a number of observations to make.

It said: “Listed at category B, the old Corn Exchange (and former cinema) building in Arbroath is dated 1855.

“It was designed in a Renaissance style with rusticated stonework to the ground floor and a pedimented centre bay and wings.

“We see no issue with the principle of the raised platforms but suggest the junction of the larger platform with the main building on the north elevation could be more sympathetically designed.

How the Corn Exchange outdoor seating would look.
How the Corn Exchange outdoor seating would look. Image: Harrison Ince Architects

“We also suggest the platforms are made from timber, instead of stone, to achieve a lightweight appearance that helps create a clearer separation between the platforms and the listed building.

“Simple railings may be less visible than glass balustrades.

“Our view is that the proposals do not raise historic environment issues of national significance and therefore we do not object.

“However, our decision not to object should not be taken as our support for the proposals.”

Arbroath Community Council concerns

And Arbroath Community Council was among those to lodge objections.

It said community councillors had a number of concerns.

“What appears to be a pedestrianised area is in fact open to vehicles making deliveries and serving other local businesses,” it commented.

“The proposals are also alongside the entrance to the Post Office. Those with mobility issues need to bring their vehicles up to the Post Office door to access post office services.

Corn Exchange JD Wetherspoon pub in Arbroath town centre.
Listed building and planning applications for the Corn Exchange have been withdrawn. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

“Emergency services will also need adequate access to the area.

“Disturbance and noise from the Corn Exchange’s customers will be heard by, and disturbing to, residents and local businesses in the area,” they added.

Now, the Corn Exchange has withdrawn the applications for planning permission and listed building consent.

It is not known at this stage whether J D Wetherspoon will come back with a fresh proposal.

