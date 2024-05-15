Arbroath Wetherspoons pulls plug on raised outdoor seating idea

Pub giant J D Wetherspoon has dropped a plan for raised seating outside its popular Arbroath town centre outlet.

In January, a series of images revealed how the permanent outdoor drinking areas at the Corn Exchange in Market Place might look.

The long-established venue already has outside seating.

But the pub wanted to build those up and surround them with glass balustrades.

However, Angus Council roads chiefs objected to the proposal.

Historic Environment Scotland also weighed into the debate.

And although it did not formally object, the heritage agency had a number of observations to make.

It said: “Listed at category B, the old Corn Exchange (and former cinema) building in Arbroath is dated 1855.

“It was designed in a Renaissance style with rusticated stonework to the ground floor and a pedimented centre bay and wings.

“We see no issue with the principle of the raised platforms but suggest the junction of the larger platform with the main building on the north elevation could be more sympathetically designed.

“We also suggest the platforms are made from timber, instead of stone, to achieve a lightweight appearance that helps create a clearer separation between the platforms and the listed building.

“Simple railings may be less visible than glass balustrades.

“Our view is that the proposals do not raise historic environment issues of national significance and therefore we do not object.

“However, our decision not to object should not be taken as our support for the proposals.”

Arbroath Community Council concerns

And Arbroath Community Council was among those to lodge objections.

It said community councillors had a number of concerns.

“What appears to be a pedestrianised area is in fact open to vehicles making deliveries and serving other local businesses,” it commented.

“The proposals are also alongside the entrance to the Post Office. Those with mobility issues need to bring their vehicles up to the Post Office door to access post office services.

“Emergency services will also need adequate access to the area.

“Disturbance and noise from the Corn Exchange’s customers will be heard by, and disturbing to, residents and local businesses in the area,” they added.

Now, the Corn Exchange has withdrawn the applications for planning permission and listed building consent.

It is not known at this stage whether J D Wetherspoon will come back with a fresh proposal.