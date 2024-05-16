Angus nursery with ‘exceptional reputation’ forced to close over lack of space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus nursery with ‘exceptional reputation’ forced to close over lack of space

Parents at Eassie Early Years say it is a "devastating blow".

By Lindsey Hamilton
Eassie Primary School in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Eassie Primary School in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

An Angus nursery with an “outstanding reputation” has been forced to close due to a lack of space.

Eassie Early Years nursery, which runs out of Eassie Primary School – to the east of Meigle – will close on June 27.

Angus Council says it is no longer able to provide capacity for the nursery in the school.

One mum, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote in a letter to the school: “My daughter is currently enrolled at Eassie Early Years, and the decision to send her there is based on numerous compelling reasons.

“The nursery has an outstanding reputation and the staff are truly exceptional.

Closure of Eassie Early Years ‘a great loss’

“The team at Eassie Early Years is nurturing and has a keen understanding of my daughter’s individual needs, consistently meeting them with precision.

“The environment is not only stunning but fosters a joyful and fun atmosphere for my child.

“As parents, we feel highly included, and the staff consistently exceed expectations to ensure that all children receive the utmost care and attention.

“The children receive an exceptional experience here, and it would be a great loss to many if this nursery were to close.”

Eassie Early Years received “very good” ratings in three out of four areas after an inspection in May 2023.

Loss of space for Eassie Early Years due to increasing school roll

Heather Donnachie, who sits on the nursery’s parent committee, said: “We received this sad news in an email.

“We have been told that due to the school role increasing there is no longer space for the nursery.

“This is a devastating blow to many parents, especially as there appears to be no alternative accommodation available.”

A spokeswoman for Angus Council said: “Eassie Early Years is a contracted partner provider with Angus Council which has been located in Eassie Primary School from 2020.

The nursery is hosted at Eassie Primary School. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

“Unfortunately, due to capacity issues within Eassie Primary School, we are no longer able to provide the space for Eassie Early Years to operate within the building.

“Local authority officers have worked with the manager to explore other options but regrettably there are no current alternatives which are feasible.

Angus Council are grateful to the staff at Eassie Early Years for their commitment to supporting children and families over the years.

“The council have been working with parents from Eassie Early Years to support them as they plan for their continued early learning and childcare journey.”

Spaces at other nurseries as Eassie Early Years closing

An email to parents from the council said: “Early Years officers will be in touch with families to support them in this process.

“The children who would have continued at Eassie Early Years in 2024-25 or have applied to begin playgroup for (the) next session will be welcome to apply for places at Newtyle or Auchterhouse ELC or any of Angus Council partner providers in the area.

“Spaces for eligible two-year-olds are currently available in Charleston Playgroup and Tiddlywinks Nursery in Dundee.

“Angus Council will also register Newtyle and Auchterhouse ELC settings for eligible two-year-olds.”

