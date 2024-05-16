Arbroath ‘institution’ Pie Bob’s praised as councillors dish up 5am opening renewal

Pie Bob’s Bakery in Arbroath will continue to be a round-the-clock Arbroath “institution” after licensing councillors backed its all-night opening.

The Grant Road business has been operating for more than 20 years under owner Neil Elford.

On Thursday, Mr Elford was back before Angus civic licensing committee for a renewal of his late hours catering licence.

It allows the shop to stay open between 11pm and 5am daily.

Mr Elford’s sister-in-law Maureen Dickson told councillors the bakery was a well-established success story.

“Pie Bob’s is a family-run business owned for over 20 years by Neil,” she said. “It has 40 members of staff.

“It’s known for trading at night and this has always been a tradition in the town.”

The business also has a production unit at Kirkton industrial estate in Arbroath.

But Grant Road staff also work through the night to cook and pack pies as well as filled rolls.

“If the public see lights on they expect us to be open,” she added.

“We currently have a late licence and have been operating without any issues or concerns.”

“We’re proud to offer a safe space for anyone who is out and about, in particular any women who are receiving unwanted attention, being chased or followed.

“Our night-time staff are alert to anyone who is in difficulty and will provide the necessary support.”

She said the business has a good working relationship with local police and there have been no issues.

“We have CCTV in operation around the building and regularly provide footage to police for crimes not related to Pie Bob’s,” aded Ms Dickson.

Pie Bob’s is also preparing to open a new cafe at the site.

But it will close at 4pm so late night customers won’t be allowed to sit in it.

Committee back Pie Bob’s application

Civic licensing committee members unanimously backed the Pie Bob’s bid.

Local councillor Brenda Durno even joked: “As your local councillor I’m aware of the premises, I eat quite a lot of products from you.

“I should probably have declared an interest.”

Forfar member Ross Melville said: “It is really important for the night-time economy.

“But it’s also important people who work unsociable hours have somewhere they can go.

“I’m absolutely supportive of this. And although I won’t be coming in for a 4am pie, I’m sure there will be plenty people who need that.”

And Montrose councillor Kenny Braes added: “Pie Bob’s is becoming a bit of an institution in Arbroath.

“There’s never been any problems, this is basically a renewal and I wish you well with it.”