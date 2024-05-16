Arbroath ‘institution’ Pie Bob’s praised as councillors dish up 5am opening renewal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath ‘institution’ Pie Bob’s praised as councillors dish up 5am opening renewal

The family-run Arbroath bakery has been operating for more than 20 years and is expanding with a new cafe.

By Graham Brown
General view of Pie Bob's bakery in Arbroath
Arbroath favourite Pie Bob's. Image: Google

Pie Bob’s Bakery in Arbroath will continue to be a round-the-clock Arbroath “institution” after licensing councillors backed its all-night opening.

The Grant Road business has been operating for more than 20 years under owner Neil Elford.

On Thursday, Mr Elford was back before Angus civic licensing committee for a renewal of his late hours catering licence.

It allows the shop to stay open between 11pm and 5am daily.

Mr Elford’s sister-in-law Maureen Dickson told councillors the bakery was a well-established success story.

“Pie Bob’s is a family-run business owned for over 20 years by Neil,” she said. “It has 40 members of staff.

“It’s known for trading at night and this has always been a tradition in the town.”

The business also has a production unit at Kirkton industrial estate in Arbroath.

But Grant Road staff also work through the night to cook and pack pies as well as filled rolls.

“If the public see lights on they expect us to be open,” she added.

“We currently have a late licence and have been operating without any issues or concerns.”

“We’re proud to offer a safe space for anyone who is out and about, in particular any women who are receiving unwanted attention, being chased or followed.

Pie Bob's Bakery is open to supersizing more foods.
Customers browse Pie Bob’s selection. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“Our night-time staff are alert to anyone who is in difficulty and will provide the necessary support.”

She said the business has a good working relationship with local police and there have been no issues.

“We have CCTV in operation around the building and regularly provide footage to police for crimes not related to Pie Bob’s,” aded Ms Dickson.

Pie Bob’s is also preparing to open a new cafe at the site.

But it will close at 4pm so late night customers won’t be allowed to sit in it.

Committee back Pie Bob’s application

Civic licensing committee members unanimously backed the Pie Bob’s bid.

Local councillor Brenda Durno even joked: “As your local councillor I’m aware of the premises, I eat quite a lot of products from you.

“I should probably have declared an interest.”

Forfar member Ross Melville said: “It is really important for the night-time economy.

“But it’s also important people who work unsociable hours have somewhere they can go.

“I’m absolutely supportive of this. And although I won’t be coming in for a 4am pie, I’m sure there will be plenty people who need that.”

And Montrose councillor Kenny Braes added: “Pie Bob’s is becoming a bit of an institution in Arbroath.

“There’s never been any problems, this is basically a renewal and I wish you well with it.”

