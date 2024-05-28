Plans lodged to extend Lunan Bay campsite at Angus seaside hotspot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans lodged to extend Lunan Bay campsite at Angus seaside hotspot

The beach between Arbroath and Montrose is one of the most popular in Tayside.

By Graham Brown
Lunan Bay is a favourite with locals and visitors. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Lunan Bay’s reputation as a tourist magnet could be boosted by an expansion of the seaside campsite there.

The beach, between Arbroath and Montrose, is one of Tayside’s most popular.

Landowner Hew Blair-Imrie has submitted plans to Angus Council to develop the site.

It could more than double its size for campers, caravanners and motorhomes.

The extension would be created on open land beside the existing campsite.

Indicative proposals show the area could be used for another 20 pitches.

Lunan Bay campsite extension plans.
The campsite extension would be north of the existing car park. Image: Google

Those would sit east of Lunan Home Farm and close to the popular beach cafe.

And the location is on the doorstep of the dunes and two-mile sands stretching from Boddin to Ethie Haven.

The ruins of Redcastle look over the Lunan Water where it enters the sea at the beach’s southern end.

The setting makes it an Angus gem popular with locals and visitors.

Historic family’s future plans

A  newly-submitted planning application shows a horseshoe layout for the campsite extension.

It features a chemical toilet disposal point and recycling area.

And a new timber-clad shower and toilet block would be built beside the existing facilities.

Planned layout for Lunan Bay campsite extension.
A design impression of the Lunan Bay campsite extension. Image: Supplied

The applicants say the site’s current sewage treatment plant has capacity to accommodate the expansion.

Angus Council will consider the application in due course.

Mr Blair-Imrie returned to the family seat of Lunan House in 2016.

He bought the B-listed mansion back 70 years after the family sold it following World War Two.

It later became a hotel and then a nursing home.

And the family has transformed it into an exclusive use venue, as well as developing Imrie’s bar and grill.