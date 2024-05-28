Plans lodged to extend Lunan Bay campsite at Angus seaside hotspot

Lunan Bay’s reputation as a tourist magnet could be boosted by an expansion of the seaside campsite there.

The beach, between Arbroath and Montrose, is one of Tayside’s most popular.

Landowner Hew Blair-Imrie has submitted plans to Angus Council to develop the site.

It could more than double its size for campers, caravanners and motorhomes.

The extension would be created on open land beside the existing campsite.

Indicative proposals show the area could be used for another 20 pitches.

Those would sit east of Lunan Home Farm and close to the popular beach cafe.

And the location is on the doorstep of the dunes and two-mile sands stretching from Boddin to Ethie Haven.

The ruins of Redcastle look over the Lunan Water where it enters the sea at the beach’s southern end.

The setting makes it an Angus gem popular with locals and visitors.

Historic family’s future plans

A newly-submitted planning application shows a horseshoe layout for the campsite extension.

It features a chemical toilet disposal point and recycling area.

And a new timber-clad shower and toilet block would be built beside the existing facilities.

The applicants say the site’s current sewage treatment plant has capacity to accommodate the expansion.

Angus Council will consider the application in due course.

Mr Blair-Imrie returned to the family seat of Lunan House in 2016.

He bought the B-listed mansion back 70 years after the family sold it following World War Two.

It later became a hotel and then a nursing home.

And the family has transformed it into an exclusive use venue, as well as developing Imrie’s bar and grill.