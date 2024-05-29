Old Forfar swimming pool going back under the hammer this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Old Forfar swimming pool going back under the hammer this week

The auction of the old Forfar baths follows the jailing of two men after police uncovered a major cannabis farm in the disused town centre building.

By Graham Brown
Forfar swimming baths closed in 2017.
The former Forfar swimming pool is going back under the hammer this week. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The old Forfar pool is going back to auction just days after two men were jailed following the discovery of a near £200,000 cannabis cultivation in the empty building.

The former baths at The Vennel have sat empty since being closed by Angus Council in 2017.

In March 2023, the council finally sold the building to an Edinburgh-based property firm for just over £53,000.

And five months later the 114-year-old property – gifted to the town by Fife steel magnate Andrew Carnegie – was the scene of a major police drugs operation.

It uncovered a cannabis farm in the old main pool area as part of what prosecutors said was a “complex” criminal set up.

Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
The cannabis cultivation in Forfar swimming pool. Image: Facebook

The value of around 150 cannabis plants found there was set as high as £187k.

Police apprehended two illegal Albanian immigrants during the raid – one trying to escape through a skylight.

At Dundee Sheriff Court last week, Hajri Musa and Gerald Daci were each jailed for three years.

Starting price of £48k

The C-listed Vennel building is now being offered for sale with a starting price £5,000 below what it previously sold for.

It is going under the hammer at Future Property Auctions on Thursday.

The timed online auction begins at 10am and will close at 3pm.

The opening bid for the old pool is set at £48,000.

Forfar swimming pool cannabis cultivation
Police uncovered a major cannabis operation inside the main pool area. Image: Facebook

Sellers describe the pool as a “superb development opportunity” for uses including commercial or residential conversion.

News of the sale has renewed calls for any potential developer to take action quickly to bring the building back into use.

Scottish Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr learned to swim at the former baths.

He said: “The story of this old pool has had some twists over the last few years.

“It’s sad to see such a venerable building, given to the town by Andrew Carnegie, being left to rot.

“Forfarians don’t want their lasting memories of this place to be crime and vandalism.

“It was a source of joy for more than a century. I think there is plenty of life left in it for the community.

“The next chapter needs to be a happy one.”

The swimming pool has regularly been the target for youths illegally entering it.

In February,  police, council and Scottish Water were alerted by concerned locals after water was seen pouring from the building.

And investigations are continuing into a suspected deliberate fire there earlier this month

