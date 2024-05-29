‘Unusual’ creature spotted swimming in Arbroath’s Keptie Pond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unusual’ creature spotted swimming in Arbroath’s Keptie Pond

Martin Scott was was "surprised at how big it was."

By Chloe Burrell
Creature in Keptie Pond, Arbroath.
The creature spotted at Keptie Pond. Image: Martin Scott

An “unusual” creature was spotted swimming across a pond in Arbroath.

Martin Scott was walking around Keptie Pond when he noticed an “object” in the water on Tuesday.

The creature paddled across the pond before pulling itself out onto the island.

Martin – who now lives in Edinburgh – described the animal as being around a foot and a half long.

He said that it “basked” on the island for around 20 minutes – providing the perfect photo opportunity.

Creature in Keptie Pond, Arbroath.
The “unusual” creature spotted by Martin. Image: Martin Scott

The 53-year-old ecologist told The Courier: “I’m originally from Arbroath but live in Edinburgh now.

“I still visit around once a month and regularly walk around Keptie Pond.

“You sometimes see small terrapins about the size of your hand but yesterday I watched an object swimming across the pond and then pull itself out onto the island.

‘Unusual’ creature spotted swimming in Arbroath pond

“It was about 18 inches long – three times the size of a terrapin.

“It’s a different beast, it’s much bigger. Other people at the pond said they’d never seen a big one like that.

“One guy said that he had seen it take duck eggs at the pond.

“It may have been there for some time, I don’t know. It’s warmer weather so it’s come out to bask on the island.

“It was there for about 20 minutes yesterday.”

Creature at Keptie Pond, Arbroath.
The creature basked on the island. Image: Martin Scott

Martin thinks the creature may be a type of soft shell turtle which has potentially been someone’s pet.

According to the Wildlife and Natural Environment (Scotland) Act 2011, it is an offence to release a non-native animal into the wild.

Martin added: “It was quite placid – I was just surprised at how big it was.

“It was certainly an eyebrow raiser.”

Back in February, charity Born Free revealed that 11 crocodiles were being kept as pets in Angus.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the turtle.

“It’s been there for a few years, apparently.

“It was probably dumped there by its original owner, although we can’t confirm that is the case.”

