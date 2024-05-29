‘Unusual’ creature spotted swimming in Arbroath’s Keptie Pond

An “unusual” creature was spotted swimming across a pond in Arbroath.

Martin Scott was walking around Keptie Pond when he noticed an “object” in the water on Tuesday.

The creature paddled across the pond before pulling itself out onto the island.

Martin – who now lives in Edinburgh – described the animal as being around a foot and a half long.

He said that it “basked” on the island for around 20 minutes – providing the perfect photo opportunity.

The 53-year-old ecologist told The Courier: “I’m originally from Arbroath but live in Edinburgh now.

“I still visit around once a month and regularly walk around Keptie Pond.

“You sometimes see small terrapins about the size of your hand but yesterday I watched an object swimming across the pond and then pull itself out onto the island.

‘Unusual’ creature spotted swimming in Arbroath pond

“It was about 18 inches long – three times the size of a terrapin.

“It’s a different beast, it’s much bigger. Other people at the pond said they’d never seen a big one like that.

“One guy said that he had seen it take duck eggs at the pond.

“It may have been there for some time, I don’t know. It’s warmer weather so it’s come out to bask on the island.

“It was there for about 20 minutes yesterday.”

Martin thinks the creature may be a type of soft shell turtle which has potentially been someone’s pet.

According to the Wildlife and Natural Environment (Scotland) Act 2011, it is an offence to release a non-native animal into the wild.

Martin added: “It was quite placid – I was just surprised at how big it was.

“It was certainly an eyebrow raiser.”

Back in February, charity Born Free revealed that 11 crocodiles were being kept as pets in Angus.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the turtle.

“It’s been there for a few years, apparently.

“It was probably dumped there by its original owner, although we can’t confirm that is the case.”