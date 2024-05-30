Montrose Coastguard station completes permanent move from erosion-hit town seafront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose Coastguard station completes permanent move from erosion-hit town seafront

Storm Babet and high tides forced Montrose Coastguard team from their base at Traill Drive.

By Graham Brown
£250,000 was spent repairing the road beside Montrose Coastguard station. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
£250,000 was spent repairing the road beside Montrose Coastguard station. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Montrose Coastguard team has set up a new permanent base after storm damage forced it from the rapidly-shrinking town seafront.

The team had to move from its Traill Drive HQ beside the beach when part of the road in front of the station collapsed.

The stretch was badly weakened by Storm Babet.

And sections of the seafront eventually fell “like a pack of cards” during further severe weather and high tides.

Minesweeper statue at Montrose during stormy weather.
The Minesweeper at Montrose seafront survived the promenade collapse during the storms. Image: Paul Reid

It is part of an erosion crisis which claimed seven metres of the Montrose coastline in just a year.

More than 1,200 tonnes of rock was used to repair the worst affected sections of the seafront promenade.

But the damage led to the road outside the Coastguard station being closed for weeks.

And £250,000 was spent on shoring up the road.

The lifesaving team relocated temporarily to Montrose fire station.

It has now completed the move to a permanent base at Brent Avenue.

Modern new station

Coastal operations area commander Calum Christie said: “It’s vital our Coastguard Rescue Officers have the essential facilities they need to effectively respond to incidents so this new station is a fantastic development for the team and will allow them to serve the local community for years to come.

Montrose Coastguard station
Inside the new Montrose Coastguard station. Image: HM Coastguard Angus and Dundee

“I’d like to also take the opportunity to thank the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service who have allowed us to co-locate with them whilst works have been underway.”

The organisation added: “Work began back in March to turn our new estate at Brent Avenue into a modern Coastguard rescue station and we think the results are fantastic.

“The new facility has ample garage space for rescue vehicles and the maintenance of vital rescue equipment.

It also offers extra space for drying and training rooms.

Community open day planned

The station hopes to host a community open day later this year.

Plans are being drawn up to deposit more than a million tonnes of sand on Montrose beach in a bid to combat the erosion threatening the town.

It has already claimed part of the historic golf links.

And there are fears potentially catastrophic flood corridors could open up at the most vulnerable points.

Those would put low lying properties near the coast at major risk.

But it’s estimated the battle against the sea could cost at least £10 million.

Conversation