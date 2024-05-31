£290,000 plan to move 800-year treasure trove of Angus history to Arbroath library

Centuries-old Angus archives could be on the move in a near £300,000 Arbroath library flit.

The treasure trove of documents charts eight centuries of Angus history.

Angus Archives has been based in the Hunter library beside historic Restenneth Priory on the outskirts of Forfar since 2005.

Its vast collections – both physical and digital – are a goldmine for researchers.

Those include families from around the globe who visit the archive to dig into their Angus history.

But a 20-year lease expires in February and Angus Alive say it’s no longer viable to remain at Restenneth.

The annual running costs are around £10,000.

The council leisure trust want to relocate the archive to Arbroath library in a plan which will involve more than £250k of building work.

It will mean the library and ACCESS services being decanted to Arbroath’s Saltire leisure centre.

And Angus Alive bosses also say it would mean the end of wedding ceremonies in the Corsar art gallery on the first floor of the library.

The town’s Signal Tower museum and Webster Theatre are being suggested as alternative wedding venues.

They also say the changes will still allow two of Angus’ most significant art treasures to remain on show.

Arbroath library is home to two works by 17th century Flemish artists Pieter Brueghel the Younger. The paintings are worth millions of pounds.

When would the changes take place?

Councillors will be asked to agree the termination of the Hunter Library lease next week.

If that is approved, Angus Alive will embark on a six-week public consultation on the Arbroath library plan.

The library decant and improvement works would run for six-months at the start of 2025.

And Angus Alive hope the new-look archive would welcome its first visitors in July next year.