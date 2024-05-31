Cheap hols on the horizon as Angus tattie holiday timing stays in place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cheap hols on the horizon as Angus tattie holiday timing stays in place

A survey found more than 60% support for Angus autumn holidays remaining the first two weeks in October.

By Graham Brown
Angus school holidays have been set until 2028.
Angus school holidays have been set until 2028. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock

Angus education councillors hope local parents can look forward to bargain breaks after sticking to tattie holiday tradition.

The timing of the area’s autumn fortnight came under the scrutiny of education councillors as they set school terms until 2028.

And there was no appetite to move them from the first two weeks in October.

More than a decade ago the idea of shifting the break to later in the month was rejected.

It would have brought Angus in line with neighbours such as Dundee

But at that time families said a big plus was being a week ahead of other councils in Scotland – and English schools – to avoid the massive hike in holiday costs.

A recent Angus survey brought some backing for the change to align with other councils.

But almost 65% who responded were in favour of the status quo.

‘Saving a fortune’

Provost Brian Boyd said he was one of those who originally fought for the Angus autumn break to stay in its traditional place on the calendar.

“I think of all these years ago where we started with the saga of saving the tattie holidays,” said the Carnoustie councillor.

“Angus families save an absolute fortune – whether they can afford a caravan holiday or can take their kids to Florida.

“They save a fortune by us being off a week earlier than the rest of Scotland.
“That’s what I highlighted 12 years ago.

“So I’m really pleased the consultation came back and that the tattie holidays are saved to the end of this administration.”

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes said: ” I had a business earlier today telling me how important it is the way the holidays in Montrose co-relate with the holidays in Aberdeenshire.

“They were saying it was really important to their particular business model, the footfall they get and how it all works.

“So it’s really quite important stuff.”

Councillors agreed the term dates for Angus schools until the end of session 2027/28.

Those are:

School session 2025/26

Autumn Term: Tuesday August 19 to Friday October 3 2025

Winter Term: Monday October 20 to Tuesday December 23

Spring Term: Wednesday January 7 to Friday April 3 2026

Summer Term: Monday April 20 to Thursday July 2

School session 2026/27

Autumn Term: Tuesday August 18 to Friday October 2

Winter Term: Monday October 19 to Wednesday December 23

Spring Term: Thursday January 7 to Friday March 26 2027

Summer Term: Monday April 12 to Thursday July 1

School session 2027/28

Autumn Term: Tuesday August 17 to Friday October 1

Winter Term: Monday October 18 to Wednesday December 22

Spring Term: Thursday January 6 to Friday March 31 2028

Summer Term: Tuesday April 18 to Friday June 30

