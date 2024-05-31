Cheap hols on the horizon as Angus tattie holiday timing stays in place

Angus education councillors hope local parents can look forward to bargain breaks after sticking to tattie holiday tradition.

The timing of the area’s autumn fortnight came under the scrutiny of education councillors as they set school terms until 2028.

And there was no appetite to move them from the first two weeks in October.

More than a decade ago the idea of shifting the break to later in the month was rejected.

It would have brought Angus in line with neighbours such as Dundee

But at that time families said a big plus was being a week ahead of other councils in Scotland – and English schools – to avoid the massive hike in holiday costs.

A recent Angus survey brought some backing for the change to align with other councils.

But almost 65% who responded were in favour of the status quo.

‘Saving a fortune’

Provost Brian Boyd said he was one of those who originally fought for the Angus autumn break to stay in its traditional place on the calendar.

“I think of all these years ago where we started with the saga of saving the tattie holidays,” said the Carnoustie councillor.

“Angus families save an absolute fortune – whether they can afford a caravan holiday or can take their kids to Florida.

“They save a fortune by us being off a week earlier than the rest of Scotland.

“That’s what I highlighted 12 years ago.

“So I’m really pleased the consultation came back and that the tattie holidays are saved to the end of this administration.”

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes said: ” I had a business earlier today telling me how important it is the way the holidays in Montrose co-relate with the holidays in Aberdeenshire.

“They were saying it was really important to their particular business model, the footfall they get and how it all works.

“So it’s really quite important stuff.”

Councillors agreed the term dates for Angus schools until the end of session 2027/28.

Those are:

School session 2025/26

Autumn Term: Tuesday August 19 to Friday October 3 2025

Winter Term: Monday October 20 to Tuesday December 23

Spring Term: Wednesday January 7 to Friday April 3 2026

Summer Term: Monday April 20 to Thursday July 2

School session 2026/27

Autumn Term: Tuesday August 18 to Friday October 2

Winter Term: Monday October 19 to Wednesday December 23

Spring Term: Thursday January 7 to Friday March 26 2027

Summer Term: Monday April 12 to Thursday July 1

School session 2027/28

Autumn Term: Tuesday August 17 to Friday October 1

Winter Term: Monday October 18 to Wednesday December 22

Spring Term: Thursday January 6 to Friday March 31 2028

Summer Term: Tuesday April 18 to Friday June 30