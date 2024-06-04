Could Angus bring in tourist tax for its £259m-a-year visitor sector?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus & The Mearns

Could Angus bring in tourist tax for its £259m-a-year visitor sector?

Hotel, B&B and Airbnb operators will be asked about the idea of an overnight stay fee being added to visitors' bills.

By Graham Brown
A visitor enjoys the magnificence of Loch Brandy in the Angus glens. Image: VisitScotland
A visitor enjoys the magnificence of Loch Brandy in the Angus glens. Image: VisitScotland

The prospect of a tourist tax for Angus accommodation businesses is coming back under consideration.

And an overnight stay levy might generate as much as a million pounds per annum from the area’s £259m-a-year tourist sector.

But it follows previous resistance to the idea.

The last council leader said there would be no Angus tourist tax under his watch.

On Tuesday, policy and resources committee councillors will be asked to start a new round of consultation with accommodation providers.

Angus has 24 hotels. But any levy could apply to B&B and short-term Airbnb-style businesses.

The Visitor Levy Scotland Bill is currently going through parliament.

It proposes at least an 18-month period after the date of any local authority’s decision to introduce such a scheme.

So Angus officials say it will likely be 2026 before any Scottish council brings it in.

Many European countries, including parts of Germany and Spain, already add an overnight charge to hotel bills.

And Venice has gone a step further by introducing a five euro charge on day visitors to combat over-tourism.

How much might it generate in Angus?

Alison Smith, Angus Council’s director of vibrant communities and sustainable growth, says nothing has been decided yet.

She wants councillors to give the go-ahead for officials to begin talks with accommodation providers on how an Angus tourist tax might work.

Using Scottish tourism economic data, Angus officials estimate a local levy could gross £336k a year at a 1% rate, or up to £1m of it was 3%.

Carnoustie Golf Hotel
Carnoustie Golf Hotel is the biggest in Angus. Image: PA/TheOpen.com

“The significant majority of revenue in Angus will be generated by hotels,” says the director.

“Should the council wish to progress with the introduction of a visitor levy then it would require to prepare and publicise an outline of the proposed scheme.

“An extensive consultation exercise must also be undertaken with representatives of communities, tourism organisations, businesses engaged in tourism and other persons likely to be affected.

“There are a number of cost and resource implications to develop, consult, set up, raise awareness and support a proposed visitor levy scheme.”

Has Angus previously considered a tourist tax?

In 2019, the coalition-controlled council laid down a marker against the idea of a levy.

Former authority leader David Fairweather said Angus would remain a tourist tax free zone under his watch.

And critics said taking it a stage further to impose a tax on day visitors would bring major practical challenges.

The authority’s response to the Scottish Government at that time said it would like councils to have the power to decide whether or not to introduce a levy.

It also backed a percentage charge rather than a flat fee approach.

