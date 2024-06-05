30MW Angus solar farm faces council knockback over ‘significant harm’ on local area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus & The Mearns

30MW Angus solar farm faces council knockback over ‘significant harm’ on local area

There have been hundreds of objections to the Cotton of Lownie scheme near Forfar which would power a town concrete block business.

By Graham Brown
Lownie solar farm opponents gathered in April in a protest against the plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lownie solar farm opponents gathered in April in a protest against the plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Angus planning officials say a 30MW solar scheme near Forfar should be blocked because of the “significant harm” it would have on the area.

Locals living near the Cotton of Lownie site will learn next week whether they have been successful in stopping the “industrial scale” development.

It is the latest stage in their two-year fight against the scheme.

People living there say it will spoil the “bread basket of Scotland”.

Lownie solar farm proposal
Developers altered the Lownie plans following local consultation events. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Arable land on either side of the B9128 Forfar to Carnoustie road has been chosen as the site for the solar array. The project also features a 6MW battery storage plant.

In total it would occupy around 50 hectares.

The solar farm would generate power for Laird Bros., one of Scotland’s biggest concrete firms.

The long-established block manufacturer say it would be a UK first in the sector.

Plans for the Lownie land first emerged in 2022.

Developer Industria Resources tweaked the scheme in the wake of local public consultation events.

Three planned areas of PV panels were reduced to two.

The main array would occupy more than 40 hectares of sloping ground east of the B9128 and south of the Forfar to Letham road.

Almost 300 letters of representation

But there have been hundreds of objections to the plan.

Three local community councils are against the application.

The groups at Forfar, Letham and Inverarity fear the loss of prime farmland and have raised other concerns including road safety and flooding.

They also want to see a greater community benefit from the scheme.

Lownie solar farm campaigner Pam Hamilton
Pam Hamilton is one of the leading campaigners against the Lownie solar plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Locals say it has been a major worry hanging over their heads for two years.

In April, campaigner Pam Hamilton said: “I would urge any councillor called on to vote on this project, to really ask themselves if, in all good conscience, this can be approved.

“We are the ones who will be stuck with this.”

Official refusal recommendation

Angus development standards councillors will consider the Lownie bid on Tuesday.

But a refusal recommendation has been attached to the application.

Planning officials say the negatives outweigh the renewable benefits the solar scheme will generate.

They want the applicant to go back to the drawing board.

“In summary, the proposal would deliver significant benefit. And there is a favourable policy context for renewable energy development,” says the official report.

“However, policy also requires proposals to have regard to landscape character.

“It requires significant adverse landscape and visual impacts to be appropriately mitigated.”

Officers say landscape and visual impacts would not just be localised.

“The supporting justification for the proposal and the benefits it would provide, including helping reduce carbon emissions from a local business have been considered.

“There is no overriding need for this development in this location that would justify departure from the development plan.

“There is no evidence to demonstrate the proposal could not reasonably be modified in a manner that would continue to deliver benefits, but without causing the significant adverse harm associated with this application.”

Conversation