GALLERY: Carnoustie leads Angus commemoration of D-Day 80th anniversary

Carnoustie stood in silence as the Angus town’s war memorial was the setting for one of the county’s main D-Day commemorations.

Locals gathered at the High Street cenotaph, where local Legion chairman Davie Paton laid a wreath.

He paid tribute to those who took part in the D-Day landings 80 years ago.

“It was a triumph of planning and logistics when Operation Overlord and the naval part of it, Operation Neptune put 156,000 troops from 19 Allied nations ashore on the five beaches codenamed Omaha, Utah, Gold, Sword and Juno,” he said.

“It was also a triumph of deception. The German counter-attack response was delayed by a crucial 12 hours as they were convinced the invasion would come around Calais rather than the Normandy beaches.

“But above all it was a triumph of courage on the ground where, for many of the troops, especially the Americans, this was to be their first experience of combat.”

Angus remembrance continues this weekend.

On Sunday, Forfar Legion will lay a wreath at Town and County Hall at 11am.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was at the Carnoustie D-Day commemoration.