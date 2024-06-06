GALLERY: Carnoustie leads Angus commemoration of D-Day 80th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

GALLERY: Carnoustie leads Angus commemoration of D-Day 80th anniversary

Carnoustie Legion staged a service to the D-Day fallen at the town's war memorial as part of an international programme of remembrance.

Standard bearers William H Horrell and John Reilly during the Carnoustie D-Day commemoration. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Standard bearers William H Horrell and John Reilly during the Carnoustie D-Day commemoration. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Carnoustie stood in silence as the Angus town’s war memorial was the setting for one of the county’s main D-Day commemorations.

Locals gathered at the High Street cenotaph, where local Legion chairman Davie Paton laid a wreath.

He paid tribute to those who took part in the D-Day landings 80 years ago.

“It was a triumph of planning and logistics when Operation Overlord and the naval part of it, Operation Neptune put 156,000 troops from 19 Allied nations ashore on the five beaches codenamed Omaha, Utah, Gold, Sword and Juno,” he said.

“It was also a triumph of deception.  The German counter-attack response was delayed by a crucial 12 hours as they were convinced the invasion would come around Calais rather than the Normandy beaches.

“But above all it was a triumph of courage on the ground where, for many of the troops, especially the Americans, this was to be their first experience of combat.”

Angus remembrance continues this weekend.

On Sunday, Forfar Legion will lay a wreath at Town and County Hall at 11am.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford was at the Carnoustie D-Day commemoration.

Carnoustie D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration.
Veterans at the Carnoustie commemoration.
D-Day 80 wreath
The D-Day anniversary wreath.
Carnoustie D-Day commemorations.
Colour party (from left) William H Horrell, Danny Downs and John Reilly at the war memorial.
Carnoustie D-Day 80 commemoration.
The Last Post.
Carnousti8e D-Day commemoration at town cenotaph.
Carnoustie Legion chaplain the Rev. Annette Gordon leads the short service.
Casrnoustie Legion D-Day wreath-laying.
Carnoustie Legion chairman Davie Paton lays the D-Day wreath.
Carnoustie remembers D-Day.
Carnoustie residents remember the fallen.
Carnoustie war memorial
Carnoustie war memorial.
Carnoustie D-Day rememberance.
In silent tribute.
Carnoustie Legion D-Day remembrance.
Carnoustie Legion members (from left) William H Horrell, Danny Downs, Davie Paton, Barrie Smith and John Reilly.
Carnoustie veterans D-Day commemoration.
Veterans who attended the 80th anniversary commemoration.
Carnoustie cenotaph D-Day service.
The cenotaph scene for the 80th anniversary commemoration.
Carnoustie Legion D-Day 80 tribute.
Honouring the bravery of 80 years ago.

More from Angus & The Mearns

More pothole repairs may be carried out with the extra Holyrood cash. Image: Shutterstock
£500k extra Scottish Government money for Angus roads hailed by SNP figure after Holyrood…
There are fears a tourist tax could threaten the survival of some Angus B&Bs. Image: Shutterstock
Angus visitors SHOULD pay a tourist tax since they get to park for free,…
7
Lownie solar farm opponents gathered in April in a protest against the plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
30MW Angus solar farm faces council knockback over 'significant harm' on local area
3
Angus House council HQ. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Could Angus Council axe £127k-a-year depute chief executive post to save cash?
9
Inch pavilion and bowling green's future remains undecided. Image: Angus Council
Montrose bowling pavilion saga rolls on after councillors fail to agree Inch sale to…
Current Strathmore Games chairman Alan Wood and founding committee member Bill Simpson at Glamis Castle ahead of Sunday's event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Strathmore gathering set for big day as 'baby' of Scotland's Highland Games circuit
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor's Duntrune crematorium plan will be back before planning appeal councillors on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Duntrune crematorium bid returns to Angus planning appeal committee for second time
Celeste Scott and her daughter Cean Lyons at their new snack shack in Arbroath. Image: Celeste Scott
Arbroath fishmonger opens seafood snack shack
Ninewells Hospital
Angus woman who died at Ninewells day after baby passed away was given overdose…
Montrose Playhouse staged the Angus Remembers launch event. Image: Lydia Smith
Angus Remembers in launch event for local contribution to nationwide Covid-19 memorial programme