£1.6m Angus free range hen sheds for 32,000 birds get planning go-ahead

Angus Council has approved the development of two laying hen sheds on land near the A90 north of Forfar.

By Graham Brown
Angus planners have approved the Bogindollo Farm free range operation. Image: DC Thomson
An Angus farmer’s £1.6 million diversification into free range laying hens has received the green light.

Planning officials have approved two sheds, each capable of housing 16,000 birds, at Bogindollo Farm, north of Forfar.

The project will create two new jobs at Euan Crichton’s operation.

The farm sits a few hundred metres west of the hamlet of Bogindollo.

It is on the north side of the Lemno Burn near the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

Angus officials approved Mr Crichton’s application under delegated powers.

Diversification plan

It is the latest diversification for a farm which includes arable cropping and a herd of 145 suckler cows.

The total development site extends to more than 17 hectares.

The sheds would be 68.4m long and 20.1m wide, with ridge heights of around 7 metres.

Bogindollo Farm near Forfar.
Bogindollo Farm sits close to the A90 dual carriageway north of Forfar. Image: Google

Mr Crichton’s planning submission explained that the development would operate on a 14-month production cycle.

Birds will be purchased at point of lay (17 weeks) and housed in the sheds for 14 months.

His planning statement added: “There are currently significant opportunities in free range egg production due to a commitment by UK supermarkets to improve welfare standards and cease the retail of eggs produced in colony cages.

“All major supermarkets in the UK have committed to cease selling cage produced eggs by the end of 2025.”

Those will be replaced by higher welfare free range eggs.

Egg packing and storage facilities, feed silos and hardstanding for parking and turning of vehicles will be built alongside.

There will be 16 hectares of grassland for grazing, a ratio of one hectare for every 2,000 birds.

Planning officials said: “The proposed development is related to an existing agricultural business and proposes an agricultural use in a rural area where agriculture is the predominant land use.

“Brownfield land would not lend itself to the provision of an outdoor range.

“There is no evidence that the relatively limited land-take involved would adversely affect the viability of the farm unit.

“Conversely, the proposal, which is directly related to the applicant’s existing agricultural operation, is likely to support the viability of the farm business.”

The Bogindollo approval follows the green light for another Forfar farmer’s free range scheme earlier this year.