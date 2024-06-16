IN PICTURES: Storm Babet heroes take a bow on Brechin fire station 50th anniversary open day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Storm Babet heroes take a bow on Brechin fire station 50th anniversary open day

Other emergency services joined Brechin's retained Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel to mark the milestone for the Scott Street community station.

Alfie McLeod (3) on a water rescue boat with firefighter Emma MacKinnon and Crew Commander John Cooper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Alfie McLeod (3) on a water rescue boat with firefighter Emma MacKinnon and Crew Commander John Cooper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Brechin fire station opened its doors for a half-century celebration of its Scott Street base.

And one crew on shift during the town’s most recent major drama shared their experience of the night Storm Babet struck.

White Watch were called into action on October 19 last year as the River South Esk hit record levels.

Brechin firefighters are flood response trained.

But the scale of the disaster which unfolded was beyond anything they had previously experienced.

So visitors to Saturday’s event were able to hear first-hand the challenges the retained firefighters faced.

It was just part of a day-long programme charting the 50-year history of the community station.

Scott Street replaced the previous base at Southesk Street base which had served Brechin since 1939.

The station cost £50,000 to build in 1974.

Multi-agency turnout for open day

Crew commander Phil Duthie led the organisation of an event which pulled together other emergency services including Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and mountain rescue.

Although Brechin crew numbers are strong at around the 20 mark, the service always hopes for new interest.

Past and present crew at Brechin fire station open day.
Current and past crew line up for a 50th anniversary photo.Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And Kim Elder has recently become Brechin’s first trained female firefighter.

Phil said it was a good opportunity to thank the town for its support, raise funds for local causes and showcase the station’s capability.

Storm Babet has obviously been our biggest incident for some time,” he said. “Our initial call-out that night was at 7.40pm.

“We were helping Police Scotland evacuate River Street and the surrounding area.”

And despite returning to station around 1am it was a brief respite before the crisis escalated.

Just before 3.30am the river topped the town’s flood wall, triggering a major emergency reponse.

Brechin’s water team were joined by others from Dundee, Aberdeen and Fife as well as the Coastguard to rescue people from many more homes.

Our photographer Kim Cessford captured the 50th anniversary event.

Brechin Fire station 50th anniversary open day.
Josie Craik, 2, checks out one of the Brechin fire engines.
50th anniversary event at Brechin fire station.
A crew line-up, past and present, at the open day.
Trike display at Brechin fire station open day.
Aoife Watson (2), Darragh Watson (5) and Auda Watson (4) (back) with Albie Watson (1) hop on a trike at the event.
Children's activities at Brechin fire station 50th anniversary open day.
Maybel Small (6) and Flynn Small (4) enjoy children’s activities with their aunt Danielle Douglas.
Police Scotland took part in Brechin fire station 50th anniversary open day.
Ailsa Grant (9), Bentley Grant (10), Riley Ellis (13) and Elisabeth Taylor (15) in a police van at the open day.
Face painting at Brechin fire station open day.
Face-painted pals Emily Graham (4) and Grace Holland (3).
Motorcycle display at Brechin fire station open day.
Sarah Humphries and son Tyler Humphries on his racing motorcycle.
Brechin fire station 50th anniversary open day.
Axel Pert (6) tries an ambulance uniform on for size.
Brechin fire station 50th anniversary open day.
The sponge-throwing stall was a hit.
Ambulance display at Brecin fire station open day.
Never too young to learn life saving skills. Louise Fleming (5) with Forfar Station Ambulance technicians Cat Haigh and Trish Sharpe.
Eden Cromar (7) kitted out and ready for rescue at Brechin Fire Station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brechin fire station in Scott Street.
The fire station cost £50,000 to build in 1974.
Police Scotland display at Brechin fire station 50th anniversary open day.
Boyd Valentine (11) tests the strength of a police riot shield held by PC Nick McKendrick.
Brechin fire station open day.
There was a good turnout for the 50th anniversary event.

 

