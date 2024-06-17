Family come from as far as Australia to gift Montrose WWII bomb hero’s George Medal to town air museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Family come from as far as Australia to gift Montrose WWII bomb hero’s George Medal to town air museum

John Sim defused an unexploded 500kg bomb on the day of his 30th birthday while stationed at RAF Montrose in 1940.

By Graham Brown
Jack Sim, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers, Andrew Sim, Group Captain Andy Tait, Marlene Sim, Robbie Sim and Stuart Archibald of Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre at the unveiling. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Jack Sim, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers, Andrew Sim, Group Captain Andy Tait, Marlene Sim, Robbie Sim and Stuart Archibald of Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre at the unveiling. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Loved ones of a former RAF officer have travelled thousands of miles to bring one of the nation’s highest gallantry awards ‘home’ to the Angus base where earned the honour.

And the remarkable tale surrounding John Sim’s bravery which has been part of the family’s story for 84 years will now be shared with thousands who visit Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

Almost 30 family members were in Montrose for the poignant handover on Saturday.

They included his second wife and three sons, the eldest, Jack, 84, having travelled from Australia.

Montrose air station museum George Medal presentation.
Group Captain Andy Tait, Jack Sim, Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers and Stuart Archibald of MASHC at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers shared the astonishing story of how the young officer defused an unexploded 500kg bomb on the day of his 30th birthday in 1940.

It was one of several courageous acts the armaments officer carried out while stationed in Angus.

Distinguished RAF career

Mr Sim, known to many as Jack, was born in Aberdeenshire in 1910.

After gaining a degree in Mathematics and Natural Philosophy from Aberdeen University he was commissioned as a pilot officer in 1939.

It led to him being stationed at RAF Montrose.

Just a few months later he would display the remarkable coolness which led to the George Medal recognition.

Montrose George Medal presentation
The RAF ensign used as a drape for the framed medals is presented to Marlene Sim by Group Captain Andy Tait. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

His son, Andrew, from the Western Isles said: “He met my mum, Mary, on the day war was declared in 1939.

“In May 1940 they moved to a house in John Street, Montrose.

“He was a Flight Lieutenant on the day of his 30th birthday on August 1 1940.

“My mum was expecting my elder brother, Jack. She told him not to be late home that night so they could enjoy a birthday meal.”

‘Working late in the office’

But a couple of days earlier a 500kg bomb dropped on the airfield, leaving a crater 40 feet wide and 10 feet deep.

Reports of a second – unexploded – bomb reached the station. Flt Lt Sim went to Kinnaber, north of the town, to investigate.

Armed with just a spade, pick-axe and screwdriver, he unearthed the massive device. It had left only an 18″ mark in the turf where it went in.

He then set about disarming the fuze pockets of the huge bomb.

And the young officer asked for a message to be sent to his pregnant wife to say he “had some work to do which would keep him late at the office”.

Montgrose air station museum George Medal display.
The story of Group Captain Sim has been added to the vast MAHSC collection. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He used an old tin in his blistered hands to scoop water from around the lethal device in the sandy ground, but finally defused the bomb.

It was just one of Mr Sim’s many acts of bravery while stationed in Angus.

He defused three 250kg bombs after a disastrous bombing attack on Montrose that killed five and injured eighteen servicemen. And he also dealt with another bomb from the October attack.

He want on to have a distinguished RAF career around the teaching of military technology.

Mr Sim retired as a Group Captain. He moved to Crail in 1985 with his second wife, Marlene, and died in 2002 at the age of 91.

Family’s pride in story being shared

MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald unveiled the display of Mr Sim’s medal and his story to 27 members of the family who travelled to Montrose.

It included his widow and three sons Jack, 84, Andrew, 76 and Robbie, 71.

Andrew, from the Western Isles, said: “It was a story the family knew, but like many involved in the war he didn’t talk about it very much.”

Montrose air station George Medal display
The medal display at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He said they had been thinking about what to do with the medal when he stumbled across the Montrose air station attraction.

“I sent an email to Stuart Archibald and he responded almost immediately with such enthusiasm,” he added.

“It is such an impressive place and I just can’t think of anywhere better for it to be.

“It is a very important thing for us as a family. To be able to have everyone together to see this is very special.”

Family of a former RAF Montrose officer present his Geogre Medal to the air station museum.
Mr Sim’s sons Jack, Andrew, Robbie and his second wife Marlene following the unveiling. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Mr Sim’s bravery is the latest personal story to be added to the vast range of history at Montrose.

In 2022, the US-based descendants of a WWI officer visited the museum to see the tunic and medals they previously donated.

And the display of the George Medal has been welcomed by the Gallantry Medallist’s League.

It encourages bravery award recipients to come forward and be recognised, to ensure their stories live on.

