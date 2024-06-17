Family come from as far as Australia to gift Montrose WWII bomb hero’s George Medal to town air museum

Loved ones of a former RAF officer have travelled thousands of miles to bring one of the nation’s highest gallantry awards ‘home’ to the Angus base where earned the honour.

And the remarkable tale surrounding John Sim’s bravery which has been part of the family’s story for 84 years will now be shared with thousands who visit Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

Almost 30 family members were in Montrose for the poignant handover on Saturday.

They included his second wife and three sons, the eldest, Jack, 84, having travelled from Australia.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers shared the astonishing story of how the young officer defused an unexploded 500kg bomb on the day of his 30th birthday in 1940.

It was one of several courageous acts the armaments officer carried out while stationed in Angus.

Distinguished RAF career

Mr Sim, known to many as Jack, was born in Aberdeenshire in 1910.

After gaining a degree in Mathematics and Natural Philosophy from Aberdeen University he was commissioned as a pilot officer in 1939.

It led to him being stationed at RAF Montrose.

Just a few months later he would display the remarkable coolness which led to the George Medal recognition.

His son, Andrew, from the Western Isles said: “He met my mum, Mary, on the day war was declared in 1939.

“In May 1940 they moved to a house in John Street, Montrose.

“He was a Flight Lieutenant on the day of his 30th birthday on August 1 1940.

“My mum was expecting my elder brother, Jack. She told him not to be late home that night so they could enjoy a birthday meal.”

‘Working late in the office’

But a couple of days earlier a 500kg bomb dropped on the airfield, leaving a crater 40 feet wide and 10 feet deep.

Reports of a second – unexploded – bomb reached the station. Flt Lt Sim went to Kinnaber, north of the town, to investigate.

Armed with just a spade, pick-axe and screwdriver, he unearthed the massive device. It had left only an 18″ mark in the turf where it went in.

He then set about disarming the fuze pockets of the huge bomb.

And the young officer asked for a message to be sent to his pregnant wife to say he “had some work to do which would keep him late at the office”.

He used an old tin in his blistered hands to scoop water from around the lethal device in the sandy ground, but finally defused the bomb.

It was just one of Mr Sim’s many acts of bravery while stationed in Angus.

He defused three 250kg bombs after a disastrous bombing attack on Montrose that killed five and injured eighteen servicemen. And he also dealt with another bomb from the October attack.

He want on to have a distinguished RAF career around the teaching of military technology.

Mr Sim retired as a Group Captain. He moved to Crail in 1985 with his second wife, Marlene, and died in 2002 at the age of 91.

Family’s pride in story being shared

MAHSC chairman Stuart Archibald unveiled the display of Mr Sim’s medal and his story to 27 members of the family who travelled to Montrose.

It included his widow and three sons Jack, 84, Andrew, 76 and Robbie, 71.

Andrew, from the Western Isles, said: “It was a story the family knew, but like many involved in the war he didn’t talk about it very much.”

He said they had been thinking about what to do with the medal when he stumbled across the Montrose air station attraction.

“I sent an email to Stuart Archibald and he responded almost immediately with such enthusiasm,” he added.

“It is such an impressive place and I just can’t think of anywhere better for it to be.

“It is a very important thing for us as a family. To be able to have everyone together to see this is very special.”

Mr Sim’s bravery is the latest personal story to be added to the vast range of history at Montrose.

In 2022, the US-based descendants of a WWI officer visited the museum to see the tunic and medals they previously donated.

And the display of the George Medal has been welcomed by the Gallantry Medallist’s League.

It encourages bravery award recipients to come forward and be recognised, to ensure their stories live on.