Angus man, 27, dies in Perthshire swimming pool accident as mum and best friend pay tribute

An Angus man has died in a Perthshire swimming pool accident.

Lewis Edwards, 27, from Monikie, died after an incident at a private house near Loch Rannoch late on Saturday night.

Mum Ashley, best friend Jay Hossain and others battled to save Lewis using CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashley says she is heartbroken at Lewis’s death, while Jay has described him as “the most likeable person I have ever met”.

The group were with other family and friends for a get-together.

‘We carried out CPR for around an hour but sadly Lewis was gone’

Ashley, a lawyer, told The Courier: “We were having a lovely family time and after dinner, Lewis and some of the other young ones went to use the games complex and indoor swimming pool.

“Not long after, his friends came through to get us because there had been an incident in the swimming pool.

“When I got there, Lewis was unconscious and unresponsive.

“I carried out CPR along with other members of our group, including a friend who is a nurse.

“We did this for around an hour until the paramedics arrived. Sadly, Lewis was gone.”

Lewis went to Monikie Primary School and St Leonards School in St Andrews.

He qualified as a tree surgeon and worked with Dundee City Council most recently, having previously run his own arborist business.

While at school, he worked at the Apex Hotel, and after school at the Carnoustie Hotel.

He also had a job for many years at the pet shop in Monifieth and had a love of snakes.

He kept 16 of the reptiles as pets at the home he shared with his mum.

Ashley added: “He was much loved.

“He was mischievous with a smiley face that lit up the room.

“He loved the outdoors and he loved his snakes.”

‘Lewis went out of his way to help other people’

Best friend Jay said: “Lewis had a huge personality and always acted out of sheer kindness towards other people.

“He always went out of his way to help other people, even putting himself out if necessary.

“He always wanted to make sure everyone else was OK.

“He had a big group of friends and everybody loved this boy, there was nothing else to do but like him.

“He was the most likeable person I have ever met.”

Police confirmed they had been called to the scene just after midnight on Sunday.

A spokesperson said: “Around 12.05am on Sunday, we received a report of an unresponsive man at a property near Loch Rannoch.

“Emergency services attended, however, the 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”